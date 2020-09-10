Not much changed in the NFL since last year, beyond a pandemic that made it nearly impossible to do business.

Yet they've found a way to do business, and it included no offseason work on the field for teams along with no preseason.

This will have a big impact on the way teams perform by allowing no impact.

Fewer younger players will adapt immediately to the NFL because they're not yet ready. So teams will revert to last season's form more often than not.

In the Bears' case, last year's form will be difficult to avoid since they've kept Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback.

When making picks, consider what happened last year and stay true to form until you've found out otherwise. Certain assumptions must be self-evident until proven otherwise.

The Lions couldn't beat Matt Nagy before with Trubisky at quarterback, and they haven't done enough to change this.

The Vikings still have Kirk Cousins at quarterback and he won one big game last year, but almost never does. Think Jay Cutler.

The Bucs had a quarterback who threw 30 interceptions last year. Now they have one who is 43 years old. The difference is negligible because the reason Jameis Winston threw so many interceptions still exists within the Tampa Bay offense, and a 43-year-old quarterback won't do much to change this.

The Cowboys made plenty of changes. Their defense is still a question mark and their head coach was run out of Green Bay when he had a better quarterback than he has now.

During unstable times, the steady road is the surest. When you see twists in the road in the future, adjust.

Week 1 Lines (over/under)........................Gene Chamberlain's picks

Bears +3 at Lions (44)...................................Bears 24, Lions 21

Thursday

Texans +9 at Chiefs (54 1/2).......................Chiefs 38, Texans 24

Sunday

Seahawks -1 1 1/2 at Falcons (48 1/2).......Falcons 20, Seahawks 17

Jets +6 1/2 at Bills (39)................................Bills 17, Jets 13

Packers +3 at Vikings (45)............................Packers 23, Vikings 20

Dolphins +6 1/2 at Patriots (42 1/2)............Patriots 30, Dolphins 14

Eagles +6 at Washington (42 1/2)...............Eagles 27, Redskins 13

Raiders -3 at Panthers (48).........................Raiders 24, Panthers 19

Colts -8 at Jaguars (45 1/2)........................Colts 27, Jaguars 17

Browns +8 at Ravens (48 1/2)....................Ravens 34, Browns 17

Chargers -3 at Bengals (43 1/2).................Chargers 26, Bengals 10

Bucs +3 1/2 at Saints (49)..........................Saints 47, Bucs 26

Cardinals +7 at 49ers (47)..........................49ers 33, Cardinals 25

Cowboys -3 at Rams (51 1/2)....................Rams 28, Cowboys 27

Monday

Steelers -5 1/2 at Giants (47 1/2)..............Steelers 30, Giants 20

Titans -1 1/2 at Broncos (41 1/2)..............Broncos 21, Titans 19

PICKS FROM THE SI WORLD

