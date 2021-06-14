The Difference for Bears from OTAs to Minicamp

Much of the starting Bears defense missed on-field work during OTAs and now during mandatory minicamp they're expected back for a final week of practices before training camp.

The Bears remain in phase three of the offseason program as they step from organized team activities into minicamp this week.

It's not all semantics, but almost.

The only major difference for their workouts Tuesday through Thursday is the amount of time they can spend on the field.

Now it's 3 1/2 hours per day total with two practices possible, but the second one must be a walk through. They were allowed on the field 90 minutes per day at OTAs.

Pads do not come into play but anyone who has ever attended a minicamp will testify to the greater intensity and pace. This is only natural because the full team is usually present and more of the offense and defense are installed.

It becomes a great deal more like a regular training camp, except without pads or live hitting.

The rookies tend to fade into the background more than in earlier practices as all the veterans come into play.

For the Bears, minicamp will mean:

1. Sean Desai's Defense

Until now it's been mostly about offense.

Without hitting there is still defense, but in this case it means they'll actually have starting defensive players present. Last week defensive line coach Chris Rumph had only three defensive linemen available for work and none had played in a game for the Bears.

Very few defensive starters have been available so far as they took the NFLPA's recommendation to avoid voluntary on-field work to heart. Danny Trevathan, Akiem Hicks, Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack will be practicing on the field for the first time, although coach Matt Nagy said they were in Zoom meetings during previous offseason voluntary work.

It's a chance on the field for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai to familiarize players with the differences between the scheme of Vic Fangio that he intends to run, and the scheme utilized the last two seasons by former defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.

2. Allen Robinson

On the first day of OTAs, it will be one month until the deadline for the Bears to get top receiver a contract extension. After July 15 he must play this year on the franchise free agent tender. Will they make use of that month to seriously approach a deal? Like most franchise free agents, Robinson didn't attend on-field work.

Minicamp is mandatory so he'll be expected to get on the field. Last year he had only a few weeks to get to work with quarterback Nick Foles before the regular season started. Getting to know quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Justin Fields will be big even for a veteran receiver like Robinson.

3. Eddie Goldman opts back in

Their nose tackle hasn't been on a field since the 2019 season because he opted out due to COVID-19, so they'll get to look closely at his condition and fit. With no contact allowed, they're removing one of the key ingredients of play in the middle of the line of scrimmage. It's unlikely Goldman let himself go in his year away simply because he had to opt out, as he has always been a dedicated worker. The Bears have one other defensive player who opted out and hasn't been on the field yet. Safety Jordan Lucas was signed last year in free agency and then opted not to play. He was at Halas Hall on the field on Wednesday during the final week of OTAs but not practicing, so this could be his first chance to get on a field in uniform.

4. Opening Teven Jenkins' eyes

Their left tackle candidate has been working with the second team. If he gets the chance to work against some of the first-team defense, it will be the rookie's first exposure to pass rushers of Mack's and Quinn's quality. Even though there is no live hitting, linemen do get their hands on each other and use their quickness. Their second-round pick's eyes will begin to open a little. At some point in training camp, the Bears have to be thinking of getting him in with the first team because of their lack of experienced left tackles. They actually have none. Elijah Wilkinson has been lining up with the first team at left tackle and has always been a right guard or right tackle.

"It’s going to take a little bit of time and what’s hard with O-linemen is we have no pads right now," Nagy said. "There are so many rules that we can’t do this and we can’t do that. So once we get into training camp it’s going to be the true test to see really where they’re at."

5. Upping Justin Fields' test level

Minicamp typically has proportionately more 11-on-11, 11-on-7 or 7-on-7 work than OTAs and the first-round draft pick should get more chances to test himself against better pass defenders with pass rushers coming at him.

6. The Morgan Moses watch

The Bears cut project tight end Darion Clark on Sunday evening. The roster has an open slot and the speculation has been they'll sign tackle Morgan Moses since he visited Halas Hall two weeks ago. Will it happen? The salary cap space remains limited, but there is some available.

7. Andy Dalton's timing

Dalton is going to be their starting quarterback. The chance to work on routes and timing with receivers is far greater when they can be on the field 3 1/2 hours a day, although part of this would be in a walk through. It's still much more of a chance for Dalton to get his timing down with all receivers, including Robinson.

