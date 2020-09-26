SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

What the Chicago Bears Can Prove With Win over Falcons

Gene Chamberlain

Since before training camp started Bears coach Matt Nagy has talked about establishing an offensive identity with their running game.

In two games it would appear they've done this, but what the Bears haven't made clear is their identity as a full team.

Are they a potential contender for a division title and the playoffs, or are they merely an average team benefiting from a few breaks, one headed eventually for disaster?

"We know what we're capable of if we do play four quarters, so that's gotta be the goal," quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said. "That's the focus this whole week, how can we continue to stay locked in, aggressive and attack for all four quarters?"

They've won once with a comeback and a late break for the ages. They've won once by dominating early just enough to offset a late-game collapse.

So where does this put them?

"I think we're really close," safety Tashaun Gipson said. "I think that at the end of the day, that's what makes good teams great and that's what makes great teams the best, putting it together."

Gipson had to laugh about being a part of two so drastically different efforts.

"I've been playing (in the NFL) for eight years, this is the first time we've all been in a unique situation like this," Gipson said.

It even had Nagy perplexed this week when he had to explain where his team stood through two games.

"I would say we're just OK right now," Nagy said. "I think we expect a little better.

"But I'm not criticizing our players and our coaches. That's a part of being in the second week with no preseason. So we have high expectations. And we want to be better."

Going 3-0 might not stamp them as title contenders. Ask former coach Marc Trestman.

His Bears in 2014 took a 2-0 record into Pittsburgh of all places, and totally trashed the Steelers to go 3-0. All Hail Jay Cutler.

Then opponents realized they really had no defense whatsoever and soon they had a new coach and general manager.

These Bears do know they have a capable defense with potential for greatness. They also think they see the sprouts of an offense popping up.

"We've been able to run the ball," wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "In the passing game, we've gotta be better. We've gotta make more tough catches, gotta run crisper routes.

"But we've been able to establish the run. So we're just trying to play off that, trying to execute a little better on third down and in the red zone."

Beat a team with a real offense like the Falcons have with Matt Ryan, Todd Gurley, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, and a defense with enough play makers to cause problems, and then the Bears will have a better idea who they can eventually be.

It will take more than a partial effort.

"We have to continue to execute," safety Eddie Jackson said. "We have to take it all the way til the clock hits zero."

If they do it, when the clock strikes zero they still may not know exactly who they really are, but they could head into Week 4 alone in first place in the NFC North anyway.  

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tarik Cohen Enthused by Bears Restoration Project

Now sporting a new contract, Tarik Cohen moves into the season in a role he once filled as the third-down and change-of-pace back rather than the slot or wide receiver duties he had to perform last season.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Should Bears Sign Snacks Harrison After John Jenkins Injury?

The injury to John Jenkins left the Chicago Bears depleted inside on the defensive line and signing Pittsburgh practice squad player Daniel McCullers isn't an answer to their nose tackle issues, but Damon "Snacks" Harrison could be.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Subdued Allen Robinson Sets Aside Contract Discussion

After a rare off game, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson had little to say Wednesday about a potential contract extension and the failure last weekend of the talks to achieve one.

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear

Bears Should Win Based on Madden

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/madden-21-sim-falcons-fend-bears-mitch-trubiskys-comeback-bid

Gene Chamberlain

Injury Report: Falcons Keep Bears Guessing on Julio Jones

Chicago Bears defensive players can't be sure they'll have to cover Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones because he is questionable due to a hamstring injury after missing every practice this week.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need to Wait if They're to Sign Snacks Harrison

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison has a visit scheduled for Seattle next week and on Twitter suggested he could talk to the Bears as well.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Announce Partnership with a Sports Book

The late commissioner Peter Rozelle once suspended players for gambling on games but the Chicago Bears and other NFL teams have partnerships now with sports books. Is it for the bettor or the better?

Gene Chamberlain

Three Matchup Problems Falcons Present for Bears

The Atlanta Falcons present several matchup issues for the Chicago Bears and not all of them revolve around their talented receiver corps.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Thursday Injury Report: Near Full Health

While the Atlanta Falcons were without wide receiver Julio Jones and tackle Kaleb McGary along with six other players, the only Bears player on the injury list was Khalil Mack and he was able to practice on a limited basis.

Gene Chamberlain

Week 3 NFL Picks: Never Back Away from Reeling Teams

Whether it's a serious of tough losses, being eliminated late in the year or losing a key player for the year due to injury, the true football capitalist will seize an opportunity.

Gene Chamberlain