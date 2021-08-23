Why Bears Safety Tashaun Gipson Refuses to Panic

Safety Tashaun Gipson had to agree the Bears defense had problems accomplishing one of the most basic job requirements when they lost 41-15 to Buffalo.

It showed up first on a fourth-and-1 toss play to the left when both Mario Edwards Jr. and Robert Quinn made more contact with each other than with Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary.

Then, on the same play Singletary made a simple move to the sideline and raced past Eddie Jackson for the 14-yard touchdown. A little later, Kindle Vildor missed an open-field tackle on a short pass to Singletary.

The Bears defense needed a refresher course on tackling, but it's not surprising at this time of the year. There is so little tackling going on in training camp, it almost seems like an extension of minicamp or organized team activities.

Teams don't hit and the Bears need to start on defense or they'll have too many issues with it this year, as they seemed to have last year. The problem is, the Bears defense might not get much chance to work this out at Tennessee in the final preseason game as the playing time for starters could be minimal. Nothing had been set as of Monday.

"If you see our starters out there, that's just the mindset we gotta take," safety Tashaun Gipson said.

Defensive players probably would choose not to play much.

"Obviously teams are going to treat those last preseason games for those young guys to kinda get their reps and put it on tape," Gipson said. "I was a young guy that needed that last preseason game, so I understand how important that is.

"At the same time, if that's what coach Nagy and coach Desai want to do as a defensive unit because of the performance we had out there last Saturday, it was embarrassing, obviously. I'm mature enough to understand and say 'hey man, that's just what it is.' You gotta go out there and put it on tape obviously. It's football. We all love this game. So playing another game I don't think it (will) hurt nobody."

Coach Matt Nagy chalked the tackling issues some to the way the defense plays in preseason. There is vanilla play, no scheming. It can leave defenders alone and not in position to make hits.

"The biggest thing for us is where we're at right now, there's gonna be a lot of one-on-one stuff that goes on, whether it's one-on-one in man or it's just simple man coverage or it's different coverages that you present in zone," Nagy said. "I think probably the biggest thing was just the tackling. Some of the tackling and we had a couple penalties on third down where we were—on offense we did the same thing.

"So that's my biggest part is, OK, when we're out here and we play, we tackle and they're gonna drive down the field and we get a stop in the red zone."

The missed tackles on fourth-and-1 might not have bothered Nagy as much as it might have bothers others watching the game.

"I thought we were in great position on fourth-and-1 and they made a better play than us," Nagy said. "That's a part of football. Our guys see, though. We're gonna watch it together as a team and coaches (Monday) and go through it."

How bad was it?

Gipson said they have a standard total and it was exceeded.

"You look at the first game (with Miami), I think we missed like two tackles, one tackle, which is extremely well for a defense," Gipson said. "If you can go into games, the standard is five or less tackles (missed) and you had a good day of tackling.

"I think this game I think they mentioned we missed seven, eight or nine, in between that range. Which is a little more than average which is not what we want to put out on tape. But is it a cause of concern? Absolutely not. I think we have guys who know how to tackle. But that’s just something you obviously want to put emphasis on."

Gipson sounded a familiar refrain from this camp, but one carrying some truth.

"There's no need to panic," he said. "Obviously we have key guys down. We're missing 58 and 59 in the middle of the defense."

Roquan Smith (58) had come back to practice after a groin injury last week but was held out of the game. Danny Trevathan (59) came back from a hamstring injury to practice for the first time in a few weeks on Monday, but only went through individual work.

"That's no shade to anybody else," Gipson said. "But when you have a linebacker like 5-8, that's always going to be a blow to any defense. And 5-9.

"So, obviously this is about getting guys healthy and being able to come out there and just play collectively. That's definitely not the standard. We had core, key guys out there and we still laid an egg."

The first team defense played much of the first two Bills possessions and some were out there the third series.

"So that's unacceptable, man," Gipson said. "And obviously we have to correct that."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven