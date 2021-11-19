What Bears Signing Bruce Irvin Could Say for Khalil Mack

Former Raiders and Seahawks pass rusher Bruce Irvin reportedly has signed with the Bears, and the signing after the signing of Cassius Marsh doesn't say anything good about a possible Khalil Mack return.

NFL Network reported on Thursday Irvin will be signed. Irvin is the former Raiders teammate of both Mack and Mario Edwards Jr.

Now 34, Irvin went on injured reserve two games into last season with Seattle when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Irvin hasn't been with a team this year. He originally was a Seahawks and played for Seattle's great defenses of the Legion of Boom era, starting for the first time in 2013. He started in 12 games that season, when the Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

In nine seasons, Irvin has 52 total sacks, the last one coming for Carolina in 2019 when he had a career-high 8.5 at the age of 32.

Adding another edge rusher after they had already signed Cassius Marsh could indicate a long stay for Mack on the sidelines. Mack last practiced on Oct. 22 and then only on a limited basis due to the foot injury now plaguing him. Mack had six sacks prior to the decision to sit him. He sat out two games, then the Bears had the bye week and this week Mack has not been on the practice field.

When the season began the Bears also had Jeremiah Attaochu at edge rusher as the first reserve off the bench, but he suffered a torn pectoral muscle. Second-year edge rusher Trevis Gipson had a few nice games but by and large hasn't made any type of a statement. It's made double-teaming Robert Quinn much easier.

Irvin had 15 total sacks for his two Raiders seasons, when he was teammates with Mack and Edwards in 2016 and 2017.

