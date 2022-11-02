The smoke cleared Tuesday at Halas Hall and the team Ryan Poles created finally is set until at least until mid-March.

Until the trade deadline, there could only be uncertainty over who would be available to play and even in some cases what they would be doing. Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick haven't exactly known what they'd be doing from week to week.

In the meantime, an identity formed on offense.

It's physical. It's running in multiple ways and at different attack points. It's passing from outside the pocket and sometimes within it.

This might not be the exact offense Bears coach Luke Getsy anticipated initially but it is what his talent presented and he did what he promised to do when he came to Chicago—he designed an offense based on the available talent.

Now, he has one other big piece for that offense in Chase Claypool.

"I thought it was important to add another impact player for our offense to go along with the guys that we currently have in the receivers room right now," Poles said. "I like the way Justin is trending, and I think adding another big body who's physical, explosive, great leaping ability, can stretch the field but also is violent with the ball in his hand as well as a blocker, I think that enhances everyone around him."

In Claypool, the Bears have a receiver who showed great promise as a rookie and then as his quarterback faded his role diminished. The Steelers drafted George Pickens and he took away Claypool's role. Some of the drop in Claypool's production this year resulted from Pickens' presence but also a rookie quarterback, and Mitchell Trubisky. Certainly Bears followers know what all of that can cause.

Based on the identity of the offense and Justin Fields' sudden step forward within it, here's what direction they'll go in general once Claypool has a grasp on the offense and can play effectively.

1. Bombs Away

According to NFL NextGen Stats, Claypool has run the fifth-most go routes in the league since he came in for the 2020 season.

And during his first two years in the league, Claypool was the most effective running go-routes in the league.

2. Doing Damage to DBs

Sometimes Gesty will line up Claypool, N'Keal Harry and Velus Jones in trips left or right, then throw a wide receiver screen. Imagine 238-pound Claypool and 224-pound Harry and 204-pound Jones with his 4.31-second 40 speed on one side. Jones catches the screen with the big wide receivers overpowering defensive backs on that side of the field. There will be plenty of tired or beat-up DBs at the end of a game. They had the idea of doing some of this already because Byron Pringle and Harry are supposed to be excellent blocking receivers, but both Harry and Pringle have been injured.

3. The Jump Ball Returns

They have managed to throw a few of these to Darnell Mooney, and his general pass-catching skills allowed him to make some spectacular catches. This isn't Mooney's strength, though. He should be beating coverage with his route running and getting downfield with great speed. He is a slithering snake of a runner with the ball after catching it. They have tried some of this with Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown and both can get open or elevate. They just haven't proven they can elevate and catch the ball in traffic. Both in the last three games had passes clang off their hands in leaping situations which wouldn't have been easy receptions but were definitely throws they should have held. Jones did the same on a deep ball.

In Claypool they can throw the back-shoulder or jump ball and at least feel comfortable he'll go up and have a decent chance to pull it down. Claypool isn't as good as the Chargers' Mike Williams at doing this sort of thing but with a 40 1/2-inch vertical leap they need to give him the chance.

4. Catch and Bounce

There is the catch and run. With Claypool, it's more the catch and then DBs bouncing off of him. He runs like a fast tight end once he catches a short throw over the middle. If he gets some momentum, DBs wind up like insects striking a semi. He's bigger than most NFL linebackers.

5. Scramble Drill

It's an unexplored area for Claypool largely because he broke in during the last two years when Roethlisberger but was too old to be the QB who could extend plays the way he was earlier in his career. He used to be able to move a few feet either way to escape a pass rusher. Instead, he was getting rid of the ball faster to avoid being sacked. What's likely is Claypool's role on scramble drills will be what Metcalf's is with the Seahawks. When the QB begins scrambling, run as deep as possible and it could be a TD.

6. Longer Justin Fields TD Runs

Claypool gives them one other bigger receiver who can occupy DBs downfield when Fields runs it on a scramble. With as many potential big receivers who could block downfield, Fields might have a chance to turn simple scrambles into 40- or 50-yard TD runs like he did against the Vikings, until a Ihmir Smith-Marsette penalty brought it back.

7. Wild, High-Scoring Games

The Bears will not be boring. They'll score.

However, their defense is stripped down to the bare bones. They'll have trouble stopping most opponents. Yet, their high-speed running game and now a potential deep game promise to make it a track meet. Sadly, until they can improve their linebackers and defensive line personnel, they'll have to outscore opponents because even the HITS principle isn't going to elevate this front seven.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven