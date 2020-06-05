The analytics website Pro Football Focus has come out with its projections for starting quarterbacks for the 2020 NFL season and Mitchell Trubisky is not on the list.

This is good news as kicking around Trubisky seems a regular source of amusement for PFF.

Nick Foles is ranked on the list and they rated 34 NFL quarterbacks.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes was No. 1. PFF used something called Bayesian Updating to come up with this gem. What do you know? Mahomes is No. 1. Go figure.

PFF actually has Tom Brady still in the top 10 despite his advanced age. He is ranked seventh, ahead of players like Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz. He's seventh but one of the conclusions the Bayesian Updating came up with was quarterback tend to decrease in effectiveness with age—another gem.

Scanning down the chart doesn't make Foles visible. Baker Mayfield is 18th, Kyler Murray 20th, Ryan Fitzpatrick is 21st and his beard must be 21A. That's union general Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 22nd best on the list is Tyrod Taylor with the Chargers, who has started one playoff game in a rather mundane career and had a 44.2 passer rating in it.

Foles isn't just after him either. Daniel Jones of the Giants is 23rd and Teddy Bridgewater 24th.

Dwayne Haskins is ranked ahead of Foles. That's Haskins with a 76.1 passer rating for nine games played.

No. 26 is Joe Burrow of LSU, and now Cincinnati. He hasn't taken a snap yet or even been in a practice but he's better than Foles.

Finally, Foles comes in No. 27, lugging along that Super Bowl MVP and Lombardi Trophy. No. 28 was Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars quarterback. The Jaguars traded Foles to let Minshew play and they'll not have 27 but will have 28.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven