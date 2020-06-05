BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

What Pro Football Focus Envisions for Nick Foles

Gene Chamberlain

The analytics website Pro Football Focus has come out with its projections for starting quarterbacks for the 2020 NFL season and Mitchell Trubisky is not on the list.

This is good news as kicking around Trubisky seems a regular source of amusement for PFF.

Nick Foles is ranked on the list and they rated 34 NFL quarterbacks.

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes was No. 1. PFF used something called Bayesian Updating to come up with this gem. What do you know? Mahomes is No. 1. Go figure.

PFF actually has Tom Brady still in the top 10 despite his advanced age. He is ranked seventh, ahead of players like Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz. He's seventh but one of the conclusions the Bayesian Updating came up with was quarterback tend to decrease in effectiveness with age—another gem.

Scanning down the chart doesn't make Foles visible. Baker Mayfield is 18th, Kyler Murray 20th, Ryan Fitzpatrick is 21st and his beard must be 21A. That's union general Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 22nd best on the list is Tyrod Taylor with the Chargers, who has started one playoff game in a rather mundane career and had a 44.2 passer rating in it.

Foles isn't just after him either. Daniel Jones of the Giants is 23rd and Teddy Bridgewater 24th.

Dwayne Haskins is ranked ahead of Foles. That's Haskins with a 76.1 passer rating for nine games played.

No. 26 is Joe Burrow of LSU, and now Cincinnati. He hasn't taken a snap yet or even been in a practice but he's better than Foles.

Finally, Foles comes in No. 27, lugging along that Super Bowl MVP and Lombardi Trophy. No. 28 was Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars quarterback. The Jaguars traded Foles to let Minshew play and they'll not have 27 but will have 28.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Nagy Goes into More Detail on How He'll Judge QBs

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has a number of special qualities he'll look for from both his quarterbacks and made them known on Wednesday during a teleconference.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Halas Hall Available Now for Coaches to Return

A league memo has cleared the way for a June 5 availability to coaches of team headquarters around the league but the Bears haven't yet announced a date for Matt Nagy and staff to come back to Halas Hall

Gene Chamberlain

Robert Quinn's Eagerness to Learn Scheme Impresses Bears

Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn had learn a new position in a different front than he's been used to playing but so far coach Matt Nagy likes his eagerness to learn even as a 10th-year veteran

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Facing a Running Back Gap in NFC North

Bears general manager Ryan Pace said he liked his running backs room just like it is and didn't draft a back or sign one in free agency, yet the rest of the NFC North has more experienced running back groups waiting in a rotation or in case of injuries

Gene Chamberlain

Former Bears Assistant Gets into Hot Water

Gene Chamberlain

Virtual Bears Defense Aching for the Real Thing

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan and defensive end Akiem Hicks can't wait to return to the field after missing much of 2019 with injuries, and they really would like to be on the practice field now to help develop the communication necessary for strong defense later during the regular season

Gene Chamberlain

Hicks, Other Bears Say Kaepernick Situation Should Be Rectified

Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks and Danny Trevathan wouldn't say they'd kneel, but would like to see the league do something to make things up to Colin Kaepernick for blackballing him

Gene Chamberlain

The Difficult Task Facing Ted Ginn Jr. and Darnell Mooney

The lack of speed in the Chicago Bears receiving corps prompted the signing of Ted Ginn Jr. and drafting of Darnell Mooney but expecting either of those two to produce bigger numbers this season is a reach

Gene Chamberlain

by

Madmatinc

What Allen Robinson Thinks About His Contract and Bears QB

How much Allen Robinson can get in a contract extension now could be affected by the COVID-19 effect on the salary cap, but he's trying stay positive while working out with Mitchell Trubisky

Gene Chamberlain

Why Adam Shaheen Is Still With the Bears

When the Bears drafted Cole Kmet the handwriting seemed to be on the wall for Adam Shaheen but they still have their 2017 second-round pick and there are several possible reasons for it

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain