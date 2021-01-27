What Chiefs Offensive Line Can Say About Bears Future

The Chicago Bears plugged in undrafted free agents on the offensive line but both Super Bowl teams also have them and this can say something about which way the Bears will head in the draft

When the Bears made Sam Mustipher their starting center and Alex Bars the starter at right guard, NFL draft snoods looked down their noses at their offensive line.

Two undrafted guys on the same line? Plus, Charles Leno Jr. is a seventh-round pick.

If they look at the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line in the Super Bowl, they'll see something the Bears need to be encouraged by—something evident in last year's Super Bowl.

You don't need a group of first-round draft picks on the offensive line to reach the ultimate game, just capable blockers playing together like a super team.

It doesn't hurt having draft predigree, particularly at left tackle where protecting the quarterback's blind side is so essential. Elsewhere? Just get the group that plays together the best. This was exactly what the Bears did this past season after COVID-19 and injuries set in, and it worked.

The Chiefs on Sunday started undrafted veteran journeyman Mike Remmers at right tackle. They had Andrew Riley, another undrafted player, at right guard. They had seventh-round pick Nick Allegretti at left guard and seventh-rounder Austin Reiter at center. The only starter of lofty draft pedigree was Eric Fisher, their first round pick in 2013. He suffered a torn Achilles in the game. Then Steffen Wisniewski came in and the line shifted so Wisniewski went to guard and Wiley to right tackle.

Wisniewski is a 31-year-old Raiders second-round pick who is with his fifth team. Remmers is with his seventh team.

Tampa Bay didn't exactly follow the Chiefs' route here, but does have undrafted Aaron Stennie at guard after claiming him on waivers from the Titans last year. And center Ryan Jensen is a sixth-round pick.

Last year's two Super Bowl lineups included a sixth-rounder, two sevenths and an undrafted free agent on the starting lines.

All of that only further establishes the legitimacy of what Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo has done with his group after injuries struck Bobby Massie and James Daniels.

The Bears put Mustipher and Bars in, slid Germain Ifedi out at right tackle and Cody Whitehair to guard.

"I've been very fortunate with college (undrafted) free agents throughout my career," Castillo said. "In Philadelphia, we always usually had two on the line that were college free agents. It was kind of like a little deal.

"I think that experience of being through that, it helps you. You don't panic."

What does all of this prove for the Bears?

If they can build on the success they established with a makeshift line with good chemistry last season, then add Daniels into the mix, they might be able to devote those earlier draft picks entirely to trades so they can move up and obtain the quarterback they want in the draft.

Their Day 1 and Day 2 picks might not need to go for the offensive line.

This would be contrary to what some draft experts would have them do. Kiper's first mock draft was released this week and he has the Bears taking Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins.

It wouldn't hurt to at least have one first-rounder blocking, like the Chiefs have had with Fisher.

They could move up from the 20th pick using their picks if they want to take Trey Lance or possibly even Zach Wilson if they feel they have confidence in this line going forward.

If only they had better picks available, they might possess a better chance of using them in a trade to land Deshaun Watson.

That's a dream for another day.

