What Week Without Bears Football Told Us

Matt Nagy last week called it the "30,000-foot view."

Stepping away and looking at the overall picture had to tell something to the Bears.

Here's what a week away from football while the NFL played showed the Bears about their situation.

Time to read the tea leaves, or tell what should have been apparent to everyone from a Week 10 in the NFL with no Bears football.

Detroit's tie with Pittsburgh says

The Bears' comeback in the fourth quarter against the Steelers Monday really wasn't so impressive after all, or ...

The Bears beat up on the Steelers and softened them so the Lions could tie them 16-16 to avoid an 0-16 season, or ...

The Bears should have been so lucky as to have Ben Roethlisberger contract COVID last week rather than this past week, or ...

The Lions have really improved, or ...

Referee Tony Corrente wasn't there to save the Steelers again.

Thursday's 22-10 Dolphins win over the Ravens says

Justin Fields has a golden opportunity to continue his passing success this Sunday because Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett combined to throw for over 300 yards against the 31st-ranked Ravens pass defense or ...

The Bears defense can get healthy quickly because Miami's 28th-ranked pass defense was able to help limit Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to 10 points.

The Panthers' stunning 34-10 win over Arizona says

Chances of the Bears climbing back into the wild-card race are extremely remote because the Panthers are now two games up on them in the win column, or ...

Playing Arizona at home in December is no easier for the Bears because of this loss, because it came with Colt McCoy at quarterback and Kyler Murray will return soon.

Green Bay's 17-0 win over Seattle says

It could be a little easier assignment for the Bears trying to knock off Green Bay in December if Aaron Jones' knee injury proves a longer recovery, or ...

The Bears are much better off with Justin Fields as their quarterback than they would have been had Ryan Pace completed a trade to bring Wilson to Chicago as starting quarterback, because Wilson, who turns 33 in a few weeks, seemed stagnant going 20 for 40 for 161 yards with two interceptions, or ...

Ryan Pace gave the big money to the wrong safety when he paid Eddie Jackson and let Adrian Amos leave because Amos continues to play like an All-Pro even if they haven't had the common sense to put him on a Pro Bowl team let alone make him an All-Pro, or ...

Corrente and crew did not officiate this game because only eight flags for 82 totals yards were thrown between both teams while the Bears alone were detected committing 16 with 12 walked off for 115 yards on Monday night while Corrente ran the show.

Indianapolis' 23-16 win over Jacksonville says:

Corrente officiated this game because it was dragged down and made ugly by 15 penalties for 126 yards. They really did officiate this game. Some guys never learn to leave the flag in their pocket.

Minnesota's 27-20 win over the Chargers says:

The Bears will have difficulty just climbing into second in their own division and past the 4-5 Vikings, let alone getting back into the wild card, or ...

There is an officiating crew worse than Corrente's—or at least as bad—because this game officiated by Clay Martins' crew had a horrific 17 penalties for 172 yards in it.

