BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Where Bears Practices Stand and What's Directly Ahead

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears begin "ramping up" practices this week and actually begin conducting something similar to what past training camps have looked like at times toward the end of this week.

Sandwiched around an off day on Saturday, they'll begin Friday and Sunday to have actual non-contact practices wearing helmets but not pads, like on some days in OTAs or in training camps.

Then, actual padded practices begin Aug. 17. Through the middle of this week, they're only doing walk-throughs and conditioning.

"By the end of the way it is scheduled, the Phase 2 and the walk-throughs, I feel like the guys mentally are gonna have a ton of great mental reps and when we put those pads on for the first time and they start thumping, I think it’s gonna be a really good plan," coach Matt Nagy said.

With only 14 padded workouts allowed from Aug. 17 until the start of the regular season, they'll try to get the most out of their practice periods leading up to the regular season.

Saying they have until Sept. 13 is inaccurate. Players will really only have until Sept. 5 after they start Aug. 17. Sept. 5 is the final cutdown date to reach a 53-man, followed by announcement of an expanded 16-player practice squad.

Fans will start to see more of camp and players at that point because it's Aug. 17 when some select media members will be allowed into practices on a daily basis.

The advantage really rests with veteran players in this process since the inexperienced players haven't had an offseason to learn the offense or the defensive scheme on the field except through the walk-throughs and virtual classes.

"All this walk-through stuff, it's necessary, but it's slow," linebacker Danny Trevathan said. "It's not real football. Football is played fast-paced."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why a Close Bears QB Battle Should Go to Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky has been more comfortable in the role of starter and Nick Foles has struggled in this role but been outstanding in relief, and the Chicago Bears need to take this into account when they decided the winner of tight battle.

Gene Chamberlain

by

JTJ

Bears Coaches Suddenly Put More Trust in Anthony Miller

The maturation process for Anthony Miller has been a rough ride but last year the criticism he was receiving with the Chicago Bears seemed to strike a chord and he started leaving his college attitude in the past.

Gene Chamberlain

by

tfanta05

First Look at Some Bears in New Uniforms on practice Field

Gene Chamberlain

How Bears Are Building a Solid Running Game Foundation

Bears running plays might not look a lot different to the naked eye this year but new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and offensive line coach Juan Castillo have been heavily involved in redesigning the way rushing plays are blocked and making sure the blockers know the assignments.

Gene Chamberlain

A Fantasy Preview of the Bears' 2020 Season

Gene Chamberlain

A Fair Shake Is the Only Promise Made to Bears QBs

Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles are expected to get an open and honest assessment of their play regardless of their past association with the coaches involved in making the decisions.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Can Trevis Gipson Emerge as Third Bears Edge Rusher?

The Bears traded a fourth-round pick next year to take Trevis Gipson in the 2020 NFL Draft's fifth round but they're seeing evidence the Tulsa rookie can make a quick changeover to being a strong edge rusher—just not  quick enough to be the third pass rusher ahead of Barkevious Mingo

Gene Chamberlain

Danny Trevathan Focuses on a Spot in Bears History

In his fifth Bears season Danny Trevathan feels he's at a perfect point in understanding coordinator Chuck Pagano's defense and hopes to add to the Bears' tradition of linebacker play even if it means negotiating the coronavirus and all the hazards of an NFL season.

Gene Chamberlain

Trio of Young Bears Tabbed as Rising Defensive Depth

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods and Stephen Denmark all received strong support from coaches as young players on the rise within the Bears defense and ready to take on new responsibilities

Gene Chamberlain

Replacing Eddie Goldman Is Bears' Only COVID-19 Problem

The Chicago Bears' only starting player to opt out was nose tackle Eddie Goldman as the deadline for such a decision has now passed, but dealing with the aftermath of that loss remains a challenge.

Gene Chamberlain