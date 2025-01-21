Where does new Bears head coach Ben Johnson rank among NFC North coaches?
Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears caught most of the NFL world off-guard on Monday as NFL insider Tom Pelissero broke the news that the Bears had a deal in place for Johnson to be their next head coach.
The news didn't stop there. Johnson is already hard at work filling out his staff.
It's fantastic news for Bears fans, who have longed for a successful head coach since Lovie Smith's departure in 2012. Johnson, the most sought-after head coaching candidate of the past two cycles, is now headed to Chicago, where he’ll team up with a talented young quarterback in Caleb Williams and an arsenal of offensive weapons.
What does this mean for Johnson in 2025? In an NFC North that's loaded with winning head coaches, is he ready to compete?
Let's rank the NFC North's head coaches and see how much ground Johnson has to make up.
1. Dan Campbell, Lions
As the reigning back-to-back division champion, Campbell enters the offseason in the driver’s seat, but his position is far from secure. He recently lost his offensive play-caller, and his defensive coordinator appears poised to land a head coaching job soon. The question now is whether Campbell can rebuild his staff and keep the Lions competitive, or if Detroit’s 2025 season will see a step backward.
2. Matt LaFleur, Packers
LaFLeur entered the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and took the division by storm, winning 13 games in each of his first three seasons. The Packers have not been as successful since Aaron Rodgers left, but that kind of step back is to be expected when you lose a future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback.
3. Ben Johnson, Bears
It's tough to put an unproven commodity ahead of anyone on this list, but Johnson's resume and the situation he's walking into are too incredible to ignore. He built Detroit's offense into an absolute juggernaut, and now he gets to coach a generational quarterback with several offensive weapons already entrenched: Cole Kmet, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze just to name a few.
It's hard to imagine a world where Johnson can't run a successful offense with personnel like Chicago's.
4. Kevin O'Connell, Vikings
Being last in the NFC North is no slight. The division is simply loaded with talented coaches. O'Connell took what many thought was an abysmal quarterback room, led by the much-maligned Sam Darnold, and won 14 games, all while Darnold posted near-MVP numbers. Whether they stick with Darnold or turn the offense over to JJ McCarthy, it seems that O'Connell will still find a way to keep his team cooking.
