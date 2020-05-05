General manager Ryan Pace has worked the Bears through his plan for improvement in the offseason and there can be no doubt he's succeeded at regaining one valuable asset.

The 2018 Bears came in under Matt Nagy fighting each other for positions with a new coaching staff. The daily grind pushed players and they became a team and it elevated the entire group. Then Khalil Mack came on board just before the season and it all took off at an even higher level.

There is no doubt Pace has brought in numerous players to challenge starters for positions this year, where last year too many positions going into camp required no defense. The incumbents didn't face a battle.

They've regained the edge.

As for overall talent, however, Pace really hasn't improved the roster much over last year.

Here are the spots on the positions where the Bears are better through Pace's work in free agency and the draft:

1. Quarterback

Giving up a fourth-round pick irritates some who thought the Bears could be better or the same level at quarterback merely by waiting for Andy Dalton to become a free agent. There was no need to waste a pick and pay more for Nick Foles.

There is no ring on Andy Dalton's finger. Mitchell Trubisky came closer than Dalton to winning any playoff game. His averages and statistics are similar to Foles, his actual ability to deliver in the clutch are light years short. Foles is a quarterback who is 4-1 in his last five postseason games and did it without benefit of the league's best defense, best running attack or best receivers. Dalton hasn't even been in a playoff game since 2014 and lost all of those he started. He completed only 55.7% of his passes in those games, averaged 5.5 yards a pass attempt, threw interceptions on 3.8% of his passes and had a passer rating of 57.8.

Rex Grossman's career passer rating for the same number of playoff games as Dalton's was 10 points higher.

The Bears are better at quarterback with a player competing against Trubisky who has the command and respect within the huddle that a Super Bowl MVP has, one who knows the actual offensive system better and runs the RPO better.

New Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for Dalton and Cincinnati and if he really thought Dalton was the answer more than Foles then perhaps the situation would be different.

2. Tight End

Laugh if you will at bringing in Jimmy Graham at the age of 33 but last time he played he had four catches for 59 yards and that's a better game than any Bears tight end had last year. Demetrius Harris is a red-zone target like they haven't had at tight end and Matt Nagy claims he's a good blocker, although time will tell on this one because 6-foot-7, 230-pound basketball players usually don't make good blockers. And Cole Kmet was the highest-rated tight end in the draft. So this is a huge improvement over a group that didn't produce anyone who had more than 91 yards receiving for the 2019 season.

3. Edge Rusher

Losing Leonard Floyd's ability against the run and in pass coverage hurts, but the Bears can compensate for this. Having Robert Quinn now as the other edge rusher makes their rush potentially devastating for opponents. Khalil Mack and Quinn on the edge makes them want to step up into the pocket and face Akiem Hicks, or head for the hills.

4. Guard

Germain Ifedi will make no one forget Larry Allen or Jerry Kramer but at least he's one more experienced big body competing against a version of Rashaad Coward who is 10 starts more experienced than last year, when he hadn't started any games. This is a marginal improvement.

5. Wide Receiver

This is a close call, but adding Ted Ginn Jr. might actually make the receiving corps better than it was in 2018 and definitely better than last year. Gabriel caught 67 passes in 2018, which is a good amount. But he gained only 688 yards on them and was supposed to be a speed receiver. Last year he had only 29 receptions in 13 games due to injuries. Ginn is 35 years old but still averaged 14 yards a catch last year. The only real problem with Ginn is whether he can play in cold weather. He's never played with a cold-weather team: Miami, San Francisco, Carolina, Arizona and New Orleans. They did add Darnell Mooney, too, but fifth-round draft picks as receivers can only be considered prospects and can't be counted as assets.

6. Cornerback

This could wind up being a wash, but on paper it looks like a very slight improvement. They've added better depth with Artie Burns, Tre Roberson and Kindle Vildor. And Jaylon Johnson should win the starting spot. Can a rookie play better than Prince Amukamara last year? Amukamara did not have a good season in 2019. Sportradar tracked his passer rating against last year at 105.2, a 30-point rise over the previus season. If Johnson can tackle anywhere near the level as Amukamara, then he could be an improvement. And if he makes one interception it would be an improvement. Amukamara went without an interception in two of his three Bears seasons.

