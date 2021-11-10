Where It All Went Wrong for the 2021 Bears

The Bears made seven huge mistakes and now have paid the price for these blunders with a 3-6 start and insignificance for the remainder of the NFL season.

At the break, the Bears are right back where they were last year.

They're actually even worse because they had the benefit of a 5-1 head start last season before their annual nosedive through October and November.

After four straight losses, it's apparent the rest of this season is all about developing Justin Fields—if it wasn't already. There will be no late-season playoff run for a team with a defense that fades at the end of every game while their offense is just beginning now to find its footing with less than half the schedule remaining.

It's a situation they easily could have prevented, and there were mistakes made by the two key decision makers this year to put the Bears in this season's tailspin. This would be Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace, of course.

Not all of the key contributing factors to their demise occurred this year. A few were committed in free agency prior to last year and led directly to some of these mistakes.

An example is paying Jimmy Graham such a large contract. He is still a viable receiver, even at age 34 and 35 in a few weeks. He showed it in the Pittsburgh game when they finally decided to use him again. Graham more than proved himself last year with 50 receptions and a team-high nine touchdown catches, including the playoffs.

It's hard to believe it required paying so much to get him, though. The Bears should have called the bluff of Graham's agent and then waited until he came around to being paid much less over the last two seasons. He couldn't possibly have been that much in demand.

The other huge mistake like this was paying Danny Trevathan. His skills haven't been the same the last two seasons and the other option for the position they considered—paying similar money to Nick Kiwatkoski—hasn't proven a wise investment for the Las Vegas Raiders, either.

The Bears would have been better off signing Kevin Pierre-Louis again before last year for a fraction of the money they paid Trevathan or would have paid Kwiatkoski, and then use him as a bridge to the rookie inside linebacker they should have drafted last year in Round 5. The rookie would have been ready to start now. Pierre-Louis last year retained his status as one of the best coverage linebackers no one ever talks about. Pro Football Focus gave him an 83.9 pass coverage grade last season in Washington after he had an 86.1 in 2019 with the Bears. Both ranked him near the top of the entire NFL in pass coverage.

The cash savings made by doing those could have prevented some of the mistakes this year.

Here are the seven deadly sins for 2021, the mistakes Pace and Nagy collaborated on for this season to create their team's current 3-6 plight at the bye week.

7. Signing Desmond Trufant

They didn't pay much but there were numerous other veteran free agents available at comparable prices. And while they might not have carried some of Trufant's credentials, they couldn't have been such poor options. Trufant was supposed to be starting left cornerback and has already been told by three teams this year he wasn't needed. He's where most players go who are unwanted by other teams. He's with the Raiders.

6. Not keeping Cordarrelle Patterson

If you weren't keeping Miller, and not knowing Tarik Cohen's real situation, retaining Patterson at slightly more than the $3 million it took Atlanta to keep him would have been worthwhile. It's much less than the Bears paid him the last two years. Regardless of what Atlanta has done with Patterson, he isn't a running back. He doesn't run like one and the Bears are much better off at this position with Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams than last year when they had to count on a receiver as their second back. However, Patterson's skills returning kicks alone make him worth retention as they bounced around between different returners before trading away a draft pick for Jakeem Grant. And then there is the added bonus of Patterson's abilities as a punt gunner. The Bears are last in the NFL at covering punts. He could have helped. Kick returner isn't important these days? A fumbled kick return nearly cost them a chance to come back and win Monday night's game.

5. The Anthony Miller situation

Miller didn't work out in Houston after the Bears traded him for virtually nothing. So those who held last season's playoff fight against him might say "I told you so." But that was Houston. In case you haven't heard, Houston has a problem. Miller did play at a much higher level in Chicago from 2018-2020 as a slot receiver than the slot receivers the Bears brought in for this year's roster. Their big emphasis was on getting faster at receiver and it was a correct direction. The trouble is, you don't get faster at wide receiver by bringing in three or four fast players who have never done anything. What you get is a bunch of fast guys who still can't do anything. Miller never caught less than 33 passes and when he did catch 33 he had seven touchdown receptions. He had 103 receptions over the past two seasons. The Bears will be lucky to get 40 receptions this year out of all the other receivers they brought in as alternatives combined, and that includes Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd, Grant, Nsimba Webster and Tampa Bay's newly practice squad player Breshad Perriman. What a complete collection of non-contributors. There's still hope for Goodwin, but it's late to expect he'll make up for 49 receptions.

4. Drafting starting tackle with a bad back

This isn't to say Teven Jenkins is a wasted draft pick. Remember, this writing is all about this season. Jenkins had to have back surgery and the Bears can say this back problem wasn't related to the one he had in college until they are navy blue and burnt orange in the face, but one back issue often leads to another one if it isn't the exact same one anyway. Take this from someone with back issues. The surgery might allow Jenkins to go on and become a strong NFL tackle in the future, but taking him as the starter for this year is the problem, and this column is about issues with this season. The Bears went out and found a player who has outperformed what anyone could ever expect from a 39-year-old tackle. But Pace should have already had Jason Peters on hand, or a player like him who actually was a left tackle, so they didn't need to count on Elijah Wilkinson. Their swing tackle seemed terrified at the very thought of swinging to the left side from the right side and had essentially no experience doing it. Because Peters arrived so late in the process, it took him until just after the Cleveland game to be up and running fully in the offense. The Bears were off to a 1-2 start by then. Everyone said it was a risky proposition to rely on a rookie starting at left tackle who hadn't played the position much in college. It actually became far riskier when they were relying on one who hadn't played it much and also had a bad back.

3. Not retaining Kyle Fuller

They couldn't afford him so they cut him. They might have been able to afford Fuller by not committing some of the silly mistakes of the past, like overpaying for Graham and Trevathan. Fuller has not been a smashing success in Denver. He lost his starting spot but is starting again now. He has a passer rating against when targeted of 116.0, has allowed 62.1% completions and has only three pass defenses with no interceptions. Still, he doesn't have a 147.4 passer rating against with four touchdowns allowed and 71.4% completions given up like Kindle Vildor does. The Bears defense has a real weakness at left cornerback and it's been exposed numerous times, including Monday night and also by San Francisco. This is not to say Vildor lacks a shot at getting better, but the numbers are extremely poor for his first 10 NFL starts at a vital NFL position. For this year, he is no answer.

It's tough to say this because Akiem Hicks has been the heartbeat of their defense for years, but they haven't had Hicks fully healthy now for five weeks. So looking only at this season, they would have been far better off keeping Fuller and trading or cutting Hicks and his $10.4 million salary. Hindsight is 20-20, sure, but this writing is supposed to be hindsight.

2. Signing Andy Dalton

What did they get from Andy Dalton that they couldn't have simply had from Nick Foles? A loss by 20 to the Rams? One touchdown pass against the Bengals? Sure, there's the old mentoring Justin Fields routine. But Fields himself said Foles did this anyway, too. This one move cost them cap space they could also have used for Fuller.

1. Not starting Justin Fields Day 1

That is, Day 1 of organized team activities.

Nagy owns this one, although the Great Collaboration probably had something to do with it. Dalton told everyone right away the Bears promised he was starter. No one should have promised him anything. The Bears raved about Fields' skills from the start and only needed to get him NFL experience. So he spent all of the offseason, training camp and preseason, then the first two weeks of the regular season building a passing connection with backup receivers like tight end Jesse James. He was taking the second-team snaps. How much better off would be be now if he had come in and been given the chance to work more or exclusively with starters to build a rapport? Sure, starting opening day wouldn't have made much difference but all that extra work entirely with starters couldn't have hurt his development.

"The last two weeks his decision-making and timing has been really really good," Nagy said Tuesday. "And then he's taking shots downfield, which is great. We're not hitting on all of them, but when you still take those downfield they can't sit on you all the time.

"But then you get to these moments, these critical parts of the game that you've seen in back to back weeks now that he's making plays. I think what you're seeing and feeling is a guy who's getting more and more confident, not just by every game but by every play. The game is getting a little slower for him on defense. He’s seeing things."

How much more could he see if they started him from Day 1 of camp?

They wasted everyone's time in the offseason, preseason and beginning of the season with Fields as the backup.

