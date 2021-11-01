Questionable Bears Strategy on Loss' Key Play

Analysis: Bears season turned on a coaching strategy and not just poor execution by the players in Sunday's 33-22 loss to San Francisco

One play seems to have sent the Bears from a team with hopes of making a late run at a wild-card berth to a team only building for the future with a rookie quarterback.

The play wasn't even a touchdown, although it was close.

"I really felt like the game changed on the third-and-20, third-and-19 screen that they hit down to the 1," Bears coach Matt Nagy said from a remote location on Monday. "I thought that was a pivotal part of the game."

The 83-yard wide receiver screen Deebo Samuel broke in the third quarter changed the entire completion of Sunday's 33-22 loss to San Francisco, and now their future is one of scuffling along the rest of 2021 while developing Justin Fields.

They had a 16-9 lead, had the 49ers backed up inside their own 20 and facing a third-and-19 and were going to get good field position with a stop. They'd have the chance to take complete command of the game.

Instead, Samuel got through the right side of the Bears defense until knocked out of bounds by DeAndre Houston-Carson at the Bears 1-yard line. The TD there didn't even give the 49ers the lead, but took the momentum away from the home side.

"I mean they did a good job of blocking it and we didn't do a great job of being able to have pursuit angles, which is such a big part of this game, especially in a third-and-long like that when you know a screen is probably coming, backed up like that," Nagy said.

Nagy is the head coach and protecting players, but pursuit angles is basically an easy out in this case.

The Bears on that side of the line got blocked and Samuel roared through the opening. In Robert Quinn's case, he made a play for the ball and was too deep to be back and help.

The biggest problem with the turning point in this game and perhaps the Bears season is not the execution, but the strategy.

"Gotta make the play," linebacker Roquan Smith said. "Not sure on everything that happened. I was up blitzing on that. I'm not sure what exactly happened, but got to get the guy down on the ground."

The inside linebacker was blitzing. Teams get caught in blitzes, but in this case defensive coordinator Sean Desai ordered up a blitz on third-and-19 from the 16. It's true the Bears had little pressure all day, but offenses usually aren't going to get time to throw a pass pass the sticks from deep in their own territory on third-and-19 without a seven-step drop and even on this day someone could have been in the face of Jimmy Garoppolo.

The problem here was Desai only rushed four players including the blitz. So they didn't have any more chance of getting home than a regular four-man rush. He took the team's best tackler, the player third in the league in tackles and a player who has often been commended for being able to snuff out screens, and put him on the left edge of the defense away from the play.

Smith was not in a position where he could have attempted a tackle or disrupted the run to the extent that someone else could make the tackle. He was blitzing off the left side of the line as Khalil Mack normally would.

This is fine for a surprise tactic in different point of the field on occasion, but the 49ers were backed up and pretty much just trying the same play they'd run a few plays earlier to the opposite side because there wasn't much else they could do on third-and-long. And the Bears removed their main tackler from the middle of the field to let him blitz.

When Nagy named Desai defensive coordinator, the concern was inexperience strategically with in play calling.

So far there hadn't been a glaring problem with a situation of this sort.

Now there has been, and it's helped make the rest of this Bears season a very difficult one.

