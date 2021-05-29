The Many Ways Bears Could Get Justin Fields on the Field

There are numerous methods for breaking a rookie quarterback like Justin Fields into the lineup and not just the Kansas City model used with Patrick Mahomes.

Many ways exist to put Justin Fields into the lineup for the first time and the Bears say they have the man with the right plan.

Coach Matt Nagy worked with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, and the Chiefs used what many regard as an ideal model by sitting Mahomes until Week 17.

Nagy outlined what the Bears will do with Fields after the end of rookie minicamp and it sounded more like a play-it-by-ear approach than it did borrowing a page from an Andy Reid textbook

"I think the easiest way for us to simply think about this is it'll all happen for those quarterbacks," Nagy said. "They'll all play however they're supposed to play. We're all going to see whatever we're supposed to see and then it's our job as evaluators of who they are and what their strengths and weaknesses are to make sure that we're doing everything we can to make the Bears the best team possible. That's it."

He probably couldn't have been more vague, but this was his intent.

"That's where I think as time goes by and we (watch) how things go, we'll know and we'll all see it and feel it and I think it will be very natural how this process goes," Nagy said..

It sounded as if a natural quarterback birth is planned rather than a C-section.

Reid doesn't own a monopoly on the proper way to develop quarterbacks. If he did, it wouldn't have taken him 21 years as a head coach to win a Super Bowl.

Just because Mahomes waited 16 weeks to play and turned out great doesn't mean it's the only correct approach. Every quarterback is different, every situation different.

If Fields is going to be a success, it's best not to rush him onto the field before he has proper system knowledge and understanding of defenses he'll face. Of course, the coaches working with him should know whether he has this.

Here are some possible ways to get Fields onto the field as starter based on NFL history. Nothing is ironclad in this gray world of player development.

1. The Peyton Manning system

Throw the guy out there to start on opening day.

In the world of aquatics, it's called the sink-or-swim method. You throw someone who can't swim into the water for the first time without a lifesaver and they sink or swim. Throwing 28 interceptions showed Manning wasn't exactly Michael Phelps, but the 26 rookie touchdown passes said he did a great job of dog-paddling. Manning was better for the experience.

Many rookie quarterbacks thrown into the fray as opening-day starters succeed but others fail.

In more modern times, the Buffalo Bills did this with Josh Allen and he struggled along famously through a terrible rookie year before stepping up to near competence in Year 2 and stardom for Year 3.

Carson Wentz did it and got through a 7-9 rookie year with poor production but then looked like a different player the next year. Justin Burrow did it for Cincinnati and seemed to have the ability to succeed.

Usually, it's been a traditional approach with the first pick of the draft. Whether it works depends on the quarterback's resiliency because he's going to have failures.

2. The Deshaun Watson method

To stick with the swimming metaphor, this is dipping the toe into the water first before plunging face-first. The Texans put Watson on the field in relief during the opener, then started him in Week 2. He kept the job.

This is an approach often made by teams with an opening-day starter who causes the head coach to say: "I've seen quite enough, thank you. Throw the kid in there."

Akili Smith in 1999 was the classic example of someone who took the toe dip. He entered in relief during Week 1, then started in Week 2. He dropped straight to the bottom, never to be seen again.

There's also the variation, a foot-dip method which almost is never used. The Tennessee Titans did this with Vince Young, the quarterback who had a bad hitch in his throwing motion. They used him in relief a few times before they started him. He never did overcome that horrid windup motion when passing, and it might have helped him to know the offense.

The Giants used their own version of this by letting Daniel Jones get four throws in during the opener, sitting him and then bringing him in later. No one is sure whether this has worked even as they enter the third season.

3. The Justin Herbert approach

The Chargers essentially did what the Texans did with Watson, except without the dipping of the toe. Herbert watched the Chargers struggle to beat a rebuilding Bengals team and Burrow in his very first game, and then they decided they had a nice place on the sideline for Tyrod Taylor to stand and watch.

Herbert made it work with an outstanding 98.3 rookie passer rating.

No doubt the Bears would be elated for this type of a rookie effort from Fields because they haven't had a passer rating that high for an entire season from any starting quarterback in their entire 101-year history.

And don't say Sid Luckman owns the Bears single-season passer rating record of 107.5 in 1943, because he started only three gams that year—or that Steve Fuller, Brian Hoyer or Josh McCown own the record because Jim McMahon and Jay Cutler were Bears starters when those three posted higher passer ratings as emergency relievers.

4. The Patrick Mahomes model

This occurred more by chance than by method, as some would have you believe. So, the Chiefs' model isn't necessarily the way the Bears can indoctrinate Fields.

The Chiefs had a good, veteran starter and a playoff team. They could let Mahomes sit and learn. Because of the way the schedule and season broke, they had the opportunity to get him on the field in a meaningless game to end the regular season. If they needed to win that last game, Mahomes likely wouldn't have even had a start during his rookie year. So much for the master plan.

So, saying the Bears should follow this approach because Kansas City did it with Mahomes and it worked is being presumptuous. It presumes the Bears can get through almost a whole season without needing to see Fields, and also that they'll have a meaningless game to let him try out what he's learned at season's end.

5. The Tom Brady method

This was popular in olden days when teams actually let quarterbacks develop. They let a quarterback sit without a start for an entire season. The Chargers did the same with Drew Brees. Teams did it when they didn't care so much about getting playing time from the quarterback on his rookie contract. It's hard to argue with the success of this traditional approach when Brady and Brees rate near the top of any list of the best quarterbacks since the turn of the century, but the Patriots really didn't intend to sit Brady for a year. He was a late-round draft pick and only started because of Drew Bledsoe's injury.

Brees was different, because the Chargers' starter was Doug Flutie in 2001 and the next year Brees started on opening day while Flutie was backup.

6. Rotting method

This is what the Green Bay Packers did. They let Aaron Rodgers rot on the vine while decaying Brett Favre played for three years. When they finally plucked Rodgers it made for a sweeter wine but how much worse could he have been and what might he have done in 2007 if they played him then? Favre got them within a game of the Super Bowl. Would Rodgers have put them in one in 2007?

No one will ever know.

But it's safe to say no quarterback wants to endure what Rodgers did and be forced to wait three years before he's put onto the field.

7. The Tua Tagovailoa method

Let a competent veteran start first and then get the rookie on the field as starter several weeks into the season. Miami did this with Ryan Fitzpatrick and brought Tagovailoa on for his first start in the seventh game. This is probably the preferred method for most teams.

This most likely will be what the Bears do with Fields because they have a proven veteran in Dalton. It's the approach teams generally take with rookies who aren't the first pick overall.

Tagovailoa hasn't really been a smash success. He averaged a feeble 6.2 yards per pass attempt before coming out for one game due to a thumb injury, then averaged only 6.3 yards an attempt afterward. However, his 87.1 passer rating is far better than most rookies and it shows he's not making the big mistakes. Now he has to get it downfield.

8. The John Fox last gasp

The Bears in 2017 tried to do what Miami did last year with Tagovailoa. Waiting several weeks into the season to start a quarterback seems to be the most preferred method but it's often only in desperation when teams turn to the rookie, and that's what happened with Mitchell Trubisky.

In 2017, Fox knew he needed to win to keep his job and he watched Mike Glennon clownishly stagger around for four weeks before deciding he'd seen enough and would rather put his chance to return as coach in 2018 into the hands of the rookie. Of course, Trubisky wasn't ready, then got 3 3/4 seasons to prove himself and never did. The Bears wasted a perfectly good defense on Trubisky.

There is a right way and wrong way to use this method and the Bears didn't apply it gracefully.

The right way to do this is to have an actual competent veteran quarterback starting first in order to guarantee a smoother transition and keep it from getting ugly.

The Bears needed someone who had done better than 59.4% completions, 6.5 yards per attempt and a 5-13 record like Glennon owned when GM Ryan Pace exhumed him.

The right way to do this is with someone like the Rams in 2016 with Jared Goff. They had Case Keenum to start the opener. Goff struggled greatly when he finally got in at midseason for Jeff Fisher's sinking team. Then, competent coaching in 2017 and Goff's improvement meant success for year two.

The Bears appear set up for something like this with Dalton, who is by far a more proven quarterback than Glennon and also better than Keenum.

They're hoping they don't need to throw Fields out into the deep end before he's ready, and Dalton allows them to buy time while the rookie learns.

What Nagy would really like to avoid is being like Fisher's team was then, falling apart so that a new coach comes in the next year to resume the teaching process.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven