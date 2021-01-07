Why Anthony Miller Could Assume a Larger Role Against Saints

With Darnell Mooney injured, the Bears passing attack may need to look for alternatives and Anthony Miller has proven capable in the past

Anthony Miller's season started like a dream scenario, and a few weeks later it came close to this level again.

Since Week 3 it's been a series of minor contributions in an otherwise quiet year for the third-year wide receiver, but the Bears likely will need something closer to the first few weeks going forward.

With Darnell Mooney missing practices due to an ankle injury heading into the wild-card playoff game Sunday at New Orleans, Miller at least knows he has been productive against the opponent in the past. His season high of eight receptions came Nov. 1 against New Orleans in a 26-23 overtime loss

"The Saints play a lot of man, so that created a lot of opportunities for me and the guys to run basically any route we could to get open," Miller said. "I think it's going to be the same this game.

"I believe they're top-five in the league playing man coverage, so I expect to have a fun game."

It's been against man-to-man defenses where quarterbacks Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky have produced their biggest plays. Two of those came on passes to Miller.

Miller caught the game-winning deep pass from Trubisky in the fourth quarter of the opener at Detroit against man-to-man coverage and two weeks later came across the field to beat one defender to a Foles pass for the win against Atlanta.

For the year, Miller's reception total declined from 54 to 49 as Mooney made a big impact in taking away targets, but Bears offensive coordinator Bil Lazor doesn't view it as an off year for Miller.

"I thought he really had a heck of a game the first time against them," Lazor said. "Obviously, he works the majority of his time in the slot but can move to different spots, too. I think his play speed, his ability to win one-on-one, cause separation, and I think as the year has gone on I think we’ve seen him show a little bit more as he's gone of running with the ball after the catch. I can think of two-minute drive at the half of the Minnesota game, a couple other times.

"So I think if the opportunity comes there's no doubt what he can do for us. Of course, he's shown it against this team."

Lazor said it's not safe to expect the Saints to play the same type of coverage against them because New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen isn't married to a particular coverage style.

"It may be different than they covered us last time," Lazor said. "You just have to have some contingencies ready for that."

In second games against division opponents, New Orleans has switched up coverages.

"We've seen them do that against other teams," Lazor said. "Hopefully we have enough ammo under our belt."

Miller knows what he wants to see done. He wants some big plays downfield instead of 6-yard passes.

"First of all, we've just got to execute our game plan that we've been coming up with this week and make some more explosive plays, you know, plays of 20 yards plus," Miller said. "We're looking to make those big plays, shift momentum a little bit. We're looking to have a little fun this game."

Players doing the coverage might be as significant as the style of coverage. In this case, Miller might have to worry about New Orleans' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. He's the defender whose antics pulling on Bears mouthpieces and trash-talking led to Javon Wims throwing punches. Gardner-Johnson is usually covering a slot receiver like Miller, and does it well.

"We're just going to play our game," Miller said. "Guys like that do what they do, but your bark can't be louder than your bite and it's hard to bite, so I'm not worried about that."

The Saints are fifth overall at defending the pass and fourth overall on defense, thanks largely to the pressure applied on passers by Trey Hendrickson and Cameron Jordan.

"We're going to go out there, we're going to compete," Miller said. "Guys are ready for this game, especially because emotions ran high last game. We're ready to step up to the plate and bring home a W."

