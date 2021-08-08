Why Bears Should Hold Off on Russell Wilson Comparisons

Justin Fields looks to be talented but the talk by the Chicago Bears about Russell Wilson has been far too premature.

Bears tight end Jimmy Graham probably could have kept it to himself.

It was Graham last week who suggested Justin Fields reminded him of someone.

"And I can tell it definitely reminds me a lot of Russell Wilson," Graham said, while describing Fields' ability to make throws on the run.

It was entirely unfair to Fields, but probably appreciated. After all, this was the quarterback he said he tried to follow most closely.

"I would say when I was younger, like maybe eighth, ninth grade, it was more Cam Newton," Fields said after being drafted. "But I would say these past couple years I've kind of turned more to a Russell Wilson-type quarterback. I've watched a lot of film on him."

Bears coach Matt Nagy showed a little more restraint than Graham while trying to dial it all back a little.

"Is he saying he's Russell Wilson? No," Nagy said. 'But he's saying he has some qualities and possibilities to be like (Wilson). He has some traits that remind him of that. We love hearing that. There's nothing wrong with that.

"But Justin is going to be Justin Fields. He's going to have his own way of what he wants to do and so I guess my answer to all of that is we understand how to temper that but we also appreciate it because Russell is a heck of a quarterback and he's had a lot of success and he's a winner."

Fields had one of his better practices on Sunday, maybe even his best with a nice throw to Javon Wims for a TD, one to Jesper Horsted and another to Jon'Vea Johnson in red zone 7-on-7 work.

Nevetheless, the comparison really cannot be made at this point even if they walk back some of it.

Perhaps, after they see Wilson play in some preseason games they could begin this. Right now he's been throwing in practice without a real pass rush coming his way and any quarterback can do this.

So what kind of decisions will Fields make when he's under fire?

Here are reasons it's a comparison the Bears shouldn't be making for a while, perhaps not until after several regular-season starts.

1. Wilson's greatness

This isn't like being compared to a run-of-the-mill top quarterback. Wilson is special. He's headed for Canton.

In Wilson's first year he averaged an outstanding 7.9 yards per attempt, had a 100 passer rating, completed 64.1% and had 26 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. He threw for 3,118 yards.

There has been no letup and he's never had a losing record as a starter.

2. Wilson's ability in the clutch

The Bears talked about an ability Fields had to play his best in big games, but Wilson's ability has always been to deliver in the clutch. He had three fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives as a rookie. He has 24 fourth-quarter comebacks, 31 game-winning drives.

Fields hasn't had to make many fourth-quarter comebacks with a college program where the personnel is usually head-and-shoulders above the talent many Big Ten opponents have. This is uncharted territory and no one can be sure how Wilson will respond with the game on the line.

3. Wilson's running ability

Nagy talks of the 4.4-second speed in the 40 Fields has, and how he uses his feet to make plays with his arm. This is all true.

Yet, Wilson has this knack for knowing when he must give up the pass and then fully commits to the run to gain yardage.

Fields will need to show he can use the speed he has wisely the way Wilson does.

Wilson averages 500.7 yards rushing per season and last year when he turned 32 he gained over his average with 513 yards. He once came fairly close to the 1,000-yard season, with 849 in his third year.

College numbers suggest Fields could become that type of runner. He had 1,133 yards on 260 rushes in three seasons. Wilson had 1,421 yards on 441 runs in four seasons.

It's another level with faster defenders and Fields will need to show he can utilize the 4.4-second speed properly.

The other aspect of Fields' running ability is no one has really seen it to date. He's not going to scramble in practice. It happened a few times, once at Soldier Field in the family fast workout, but largely he's sticking in the pocket to learn the offense while the rush can't get him yet, anyway.

What he can do in this respect will become more apparent Saturday in preseason game No. 1 against the Dolphins.

4. Wilson's toughness

Can Fields even hope to be compared in this area. Wilson has never missed a game in nine years and he started from Day 1 as a third-round draft pick.

Fields gutted out a big hit against Clemson to play in the national title game. Each NFL Sunday seems like it's full of hits like that one.

5. Wilson the general

There are some quarterbacks who seem to be outthinking opponents on the move. Aaron Rodgers is one. Of course Tom Brady is one. Wilson definitely is another.

He is heady beyond belief. He'll make strategic decisions while moving with the ball to throw or running out of bounds to stop the clock.

Fields will need time to show he has this type of command in games.

It will be a long time before anyone should be able to accurately compare Fields with Wilson. They might want to let him start his career first.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven