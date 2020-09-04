While Bears coach Matt Nagy and staff decide between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky on a quarterback for this season, there is one undeniable fact regarding the most pressing matter the team faces.

The season opener is the pressing matter, since it's their next game. And if the Bears wanted to pick a quarterback based on their Game 1 opponent they would have to select Trubisky.

Trubisky has had nothing but success against the Lions since Nagy became Bears head coach.

In three starts against the Lions under Nagy, Trubisky has completed 68 of 91 for 866 yards with nine touchdowns and only one interception. Trubisky has a passer rating of 132.39 against Detroit in those three games and the Bears are 3-0.

All three games came against Lions head coach Matt Patricia and the defensive system he brought along from New England.

This success hasn't been a case where Trubisky's legs helped him beat the Lions and his arm came along for the ride. Trubisky had only 30 yards on 10 rushes with one TD in the three games.

Before Nagy came to the Bears, Trubisky lost two starts against the Lions but that not only was in a different Bears offense but also was against a different Lions defense.

Foles matched up against Detroit is a complete unknown.

"I mean, this Lions team I haven't played," Foles said. "Coach Patricia was with the New England Patriots when I played them in the Super Bowl. That was really the last time I faced his defense."

That one went well for Foles and the Eagles, but Foles hasn't played against Detroit with or without Patricia as head coach since 2013. The Eagles won a 34-20 game in the snow in that one when Chip Kelly was head coach.

Of course, there are 15 games after the opener and the Bears are deciding on a quarterback to play a season and not just against the Lions.

Being short-sighted and focusing only on a starter for this first game might not be a bad approach, though. The Bears haven't been able to win a season opener since Marc Trestman was coach in 2014.

