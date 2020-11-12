Those rotten drive-killing penalties are getting blamed by the Bears for a good number of their offensive problems.

Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans was the latest example of presnap penalties, or flags in general, combining to make it tough for the Bears.

Coach Matt Nagy needed only to look at the series starting the second half when they had back-to-back false starts on fourth-and-1.

"Probably the big picture that you all get is that you just can't have penalties at inopportune times," Nagy said. "When have a fourth-and-1 and we have a penalty. And now it's 4th-and-6 and we have another penalty. So back-to-back penalties–you can't have that. You just can't have those."

The Bears wound up punting after those penalties. Another scoring opportunity swirled at the bottom of the bowl and went down the drain.

"That can’t happen, but it did happen, so why is it happening?" Nagy asked, rhetorcally. "That's where we need to make sure that we are holding each other accountable. That's the frustrating part that we have to understand, that, shoot, you have an ability to make things happen, you get in the red zone and you have to score.

"You can't do it in the fourth quarter when it's too late and you're running out of time. You have to do it on the front end. We have to be better there."

The Bears aren't scoring enough points, to be sure. Their offense struggles to get out of its own way.

If not for the Jets, they would be last in the league in yards per play. They already are last in rushing.

The thing is, those drive-killing penalties the Bears are getting do not have to be the deciding factors in games.

A good enough offense simply overcomes penalties. It's just that the Bears have no margin for error like penalties because their offense is bad.

The Bears have had 12 plays die after they had a penalty or penalties this season. They're near the top end of the league at this, tied for seventh most drives dying after a penalty.

Plenty of other teams have similar or worse problems and overcome them.

The Arizona Cardinals lead the NFL in drives dyiing after a penalty with 17. Yet, the Cardinals are 5-3 and they have overcome this because they have the No. 1 offense in the league.

Tampa Bay has had the same number of drives killed by penalties and has the 22nd-ranked offense. Yet they are 6-3 largely because they do score when they must. They do have the No. 4 defense in the league, but they are also ninth in scoring. They overcome the drives killed by penalties.

Baltimore has 15 drives killed by penalties and anyone who has watched Lamar Jackson knows they have enough scoring to offset this. Seattle leads the league in scoring and is third on offense, yet ranks fourth in the number of drives killed by penalties with 14.

The whole key is being able to do something with the ball when you're not getting a drive-killing penalty.

The Bears too often do nothing. They went six drives on Sunday before they had a penalty on the offensive line and still didn't have a point.

They had three first downs at halftime.

Finding a way to reverse offensive impotence might depend on several factors, like having more of their starting offensive linemen available than last week. They could run the ball. If they run it, the possibilities become endless.

"There's no need to panic and pack it in at all," wide receiver Allen Robinson said. "At the end of the day, we know the kind of players that we have on this offense, seeing some of the runs that David made just (two games ago) against the Saints, his ability to create in small spaces and things like that.

"Cordarrelle (Patterson), Jimmy Graham, the red zone presence he has. Our receiving corp being able to make some plays and being pretty consistent with catching the ball and things like that. So, I mean, we got the pieces, we just got to put it all together. So I don't think anybody's mindset in this building is to pack it in."

Whether they have the offensive pieces is open to debate.

They shouldn't be making silly mistakes, but when they do they don't have to simply accept they've killed their chances of scoring.

Plenty of other teams prove this every week.

