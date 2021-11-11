Reasons for the Bears Defensive Decline

There's no doubt the Bears defense has declined this year but the reasons indicate it could be possible to restore a higher level before season's end.

As defensive leader, Roquan Smith frequently gets called upon to answer questions about what happened to his side of the football after a loss or win.

It's getting rather repetitive on the loss side.

It's been four straight weeks of losing for the Bears and in four weeks the defense has gone from tragic victim of its own offense's incompetence to the chief reason they can't win games.

After the offense rose up and took the lead Monday after big catches by Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney, Smith had to acknowledge reality when the defense once again failed.

"That was big man, the guys stepped up and made a lot of plays, A-Rob as well, Mooney, all those guys," Smith said. "Honestly and truly, we let those guys down."

It's a trend going back several weeks.

The offense showed signs of life against Green Bay and scored in fourth quarter, pulled the Bears within 17-14 at home and with all the momentum the defense let Aaron Rodgers go downfield and own them.

The offense got the Bears out to a 16-9 lead in the second half, then the defense surrendered an 83-yard wide receiver screen and then 24 points in the final 21 minutes during a 33-22 loss to San Francisco.

Down 14-0, the defense fought and scrapped despite poor field position to keep it close against the Steelers early. Then, when the offense and special teams put on a surge for a 27-26 Bears lead, the defense lets Ben Roethlisberger take Pittsburgh down to the 40-yard game-deciding field goal. The pass rush was there sporadically as they had four sacks of Roethlisberger. but it wasn't consistent enough and never showed up on the final drive.

There was a hint of these happening earlier in two games.

In Fields' first start, they played a horrible offensive game but the defense kept them within 13-6 going into the fourth quarter. Then they collapsed in a 26-6 defeat. This was a little different in that they were forced to be on the field for such a long time, 37 1/2 minutes to 22 1/2 minutes possession time.

The other two times were their wins over Cincinnati and Detroit. Against the Bengals they put together a flurry of turnovers and led 20-3. Then the Bengals got a turnover and scored, then also scored another touchdown to climb back within 20-17. They had a chance to stop the Bears and get the ball back at the end but Justin Fields and David Montgomery put it out of reach with their running. The Lions game was one-sided but Detroit got in the end zone early in the fourth quarter to make it uncomfortable for a few minutes in a 24-14 Bears win.

The Bears defense hasn't had a stretch of four games with more than the 124 points they've allowed in the last four since the final four games of the 2016 season.

So fading or even collapsing late has become the M.O. of this Bears defense.

The potential reasons for it are fairly simple, although players have a lot of pride and don't want to admit it.

It doesn't have to continue, either. In a few cases, a return to health can work wonders in restoring more consistency.

1. Khalil Mack Is Out

You get a lot of "next-man-up" stuff from players and coaches but there is no next man up who is Khalil Mack. A team doesn't simply replace a healthy Mack. His presence dominates the pass rush and stuffs the run. Mack has missed only two games, it's true. But the foot injury has bothered him since the Lions game and especially after they beat Las Vegas. He wasn't at 100% in two games before going to the bench. It's been pointed out how they were 2-0 in 2018 without Mack. It is true. They also played Buffalo and the New York Jets in those two games. Those teams had a combined 10-22 record that season. Facing the 49ers and Steelers without Mack and the Packers and Buccaneers with an injured Mack are totally different situations. Until or if Mack returns and is healthy, the pass rush will be less consistent and coverage by a shaky secondary will be under fire.

NOW KYLE FULLER IS APPRECIATED BY BRONCOS

2. Akiem Hicks' Injuries

Like with Mack, Hicks poses a dominant presence for defenses to overcome on the line. He first suffered a groin injury Oct. 3, missed a game, played a little against Green Bay, aggravated it and missed much of the Green Bay game, returned two weeks later and now has his ankle in a boot. When the Bears are 23rd at stopping the run, there has to be a reason and Hicks absent or hurting is a major reason.

3. Interior Ecosystem

The defense is like an ecosystem. Remove one aspect and it's not easy to maintain everything exactly the same. The Bears have found this out on the interior of the line. Eddie Goldman had an excellent Pro Football Focus grade of 89.2 in 2018, and in 2019 was a Pro Bowl alternate as a nose tackle. After returning from a COVID-19 opt-out in 2020 he has a PFF grade this year of 38.5. Danny Trevathan had PFF grades of 61.9, 71.9 and 80.4 in a three-year stretch starting in 2018, but since turning 30 his grades have been 45.1 in 2020 and 44.1 this year. Perhaps more important than his age, those grades declined when an effective Goldman wasn't in front of him. The two work together, the nose eating up double teams and Trevathan shooting in for the tackle. When one isn't the same, the other won't be. It only makes sense. It doesn't mean this must continue. Trevathan is coming off one of his better games in the last two years against Pittsburgh. Goldman can be expected to drop off in production after a year away but he's healthy and nothing says he can't regain his old form.

4. Eddie Jackson

From an effective, even dominant safety in 2017 and 2018, Jackson's production has declined gradually. Now a hamstring injury prevents him from doing anything about it. The Bears can find players to fill in, but as the veteran with seniority in the secondary he is the one who does a lot of the communication and directing, a quarterback of the defensive backfield. Without him, it's understandable if coverage drops off. As for his own decline in play, fans on social media have reminded everyone for a year he isn't the same player since getting a $58.4 million deal. There's no reason he can't be effective again, but he'll need to be willing to prove himself.

5. Youthful Mistakes

It's easy to pick on left cornerback Kindle Vildor and slot cornerback Duke Shelley. They make mistakes and it's natural. Neither has started for a full season yet. Vildor has 10 starts. Shelley actually played a solid game the last two weeks, especially Monday night, and shows more potential now for becoming the young slot cornerback they needed since Bryce Callahan's departure in 2019. Shelley has played 65% of the snaps this year, which is about what a nickel cornerback can expect. He made it on the field for only eight plays as a rookie in 2019 and in 2020 was still a backup with 29% of the snaps as a replacement for injured Buster Skrine. The Bears can expect both to gradually get better if they're right about their potential, because they're both raw compared to players they either replaced or who excelled at their positions for years.

6. Coaching

It's not just Sean Desai's inexperience tactically, although when a defense fades in the stretch three straight weeks you have to wonder somewhat if their coordinator is handling everything strategically. Defensive line coach Chris Rumph doesn't have the credentials former line coach Jay Rodgers had from 2015-2020. It's only his second year and second team doing his job in the NFL. Ed Donatell was Bears defensive backs coach from 2015-2018 and a longtime NFL coach. The secondary hasn't played at the same level since he went to Denver. Position coaches make a difference. Desai's hand as a safeties or slot cornerback coach also is missed as he focuses on the entire defense, instead. Mike Adams is now the safeties coach and hasn't been a coach before this season.

7. The Bears Offense

Carrying around a historically bad offense and one which has struggled since 2019 has to take a toll. If the offense truly is getting better, perhaps some of the pressure on the defense is relieved.

8. Age

With Trevathan, Mack, Hicks, Robert Quinn and Tashaun Gipson in their 30s, they are still young enough to be effective players but older players also tend to be more susceptible to injury. All five players have had injury issues this season, though Quinn's back issue was more a nagging, minor one and he played through it.

