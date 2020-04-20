BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Why Draft Alone Is Unlikely to Meet All Bears' Needs

Gene Chamberlain

It would be very easy to see this NFL Draft as one where Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace needs to find several Day 1 starters in order to save his job.

Needing wins to save his job is one thing. Coming up with Day 1 starters in this draft is quite another. 

There are enough holes in the lineup to make finding some opening-day starters essential.

"It's a strong draft," Pace said at the combine. "With us having two No. 2s that's impactful for us."

It can be, but the chances are good when this draft ends the Bears will most likely need to dip back into the pool of unsigned free agents to come up with a few more players to compete for starting spots or fill roles.

Pace has drafted 32 players and only five of them came in as opening day starters: outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, center-guard Cody Whitehair, safeties Adrian Amos and Eddie Jackson and running back David Montgomery.

Even the player many consider Pace's best draft pick, linebacker Roquan Smith, failed to start on Day 1 through a technicality. He held out and wasn't quite ready. When he got in opening night against the Packers and made three tackles and a sack, his proving period quickly ended.

This isn't to say the players the Bears drafted haven't eventually become starters. In fact, half the 32 became starters in their first year but it took some time before it happened.

Pace might not have that kind of time to squander after five years and only one playoff berth.

Pace really has to be in a win-now mode, even though the process of drafting is never one aimed at winning now.  That's best left for veterans and free agency. 

The window of opportunity is closing rapidly on the defense they built.

In fact, it would be easy to argue it's already shut and they're trying to re-open it.

Since the 2018 season of dominance by their defense ended with Cody Parkey's double-doink, there has been a 35% turnover in the starting lineup. Only 16 games have passed and eight of the 23 players who startthe defense gets 12 starters because the slot cornerback sometimes is a starter based on matchups. 

The NFL stands for Not For Long, former Houston Oilers/Atlanta Falcons coach Jerry Glanville said.

In the Bears' case this has never been move evident.

They come into the draft on Thursday with an uncertain starting situation at right cornerback, at safety, at wide receiver and at right guard.

It's easy for the Bears to feel they've adequately covered the right guard spot with potential veteran starters, since Germain Ifedi has started throughout his career in Seattle and Rashaad Coward started 10 games last season. The same is true at wide receiver where they have Riley Ridley, Cordarelle Patterson and Javon Wims to fill in there, and Tarik Cohen also provides speed as a hybrid player. But they don't have the true speed threat the offense badly needs.

The players they've put in place to compete for the safety and cornerback position look more like the group a rebuilding team might use.

Undrafted cornerback Kevin Toliver II, failed Steelers first-rounder Artie Burns and Tre Roberson, who was cut in the NFL before gaining some experience in the CFL, hardly look like a group to challenge Aaron Rodgers a couple times a year. The same is true at safety with veteran reserve Deon Bush and former Chiefs backup Jordan Lucas.

Without a first-round pick, the Bears are not a lot different than they were going into last year's draft.

They hit on only one starter then. They'll need more now, or the window of opportunity and whether it's open or shut might be an issue left to some other decision maker.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Edge Rushers

The Bears would like to keep the pressure on opposing quarterbacks as much as possible and with Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack needing rest at times the presence of a young developing pass rusher from the draft would be a plus.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Defensive Line

The Chicago Bears saw the problems resulting from missing defensive linemen last season and as a result it wouldn't be surprising if they looked to add talent along the front line.

Gene Chamberlain

Would Bears Choose a Quarterback Even with Other Needs?

Gene Chamberlain

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Tight Ends

A player like Purdue's Brycen Hopkins could appeal more now to the Chicago Bears after they released tight end Trey Burton.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Offensive Line

The Chicago Bears offensive line is coming off two straight down seasons but has a new offensive line coach and a few more possible veteran replacements but now needs to add help through the NFL Draft.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Created a Lineup Hole for Themselves to Fill in Draft

It would have been silly for the Bears to think about tight ends prior to Friday because they had 10 players on the roster, but after taking away Trey Burton they suddenly are without the main weapon in their tight end room

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Latest Seven-Round SI Mock Draft Posted Friday

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Bring Second-Round Packers Draft Pick Aboard

Tackle Jason Spriggs suffered through numerous injuries in three Green Bay seasons and went on injured reserve before last season but has a chance to restart his career with the rival Chicago Bears

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Cut Their Losses and Release Trey Burton

The Chicago Bears have released Trey Burton, the tight end who threw the famed "Philly Special" touchdown pass to Nick Foles for Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears NFL Draft 2020: The Wide Receivers

Anthony Miller is proof starting receivers can come out of Round 2 and contribute quickly for the Chicago Bears, and they have the chance now to turn to that round and find a receiver with speed.

Gene Chamberlain