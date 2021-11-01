Why Bears Face Difficult Decisions in Trade Market

A trade with an eye on the future for the Bears could be of benefit but could also run contrary to their primary objective for remainder of this season.

A trading frenzy will sweep the NFL in the next 24 hours and the Bears could be in the market for dealing away players.

They're not going to talk about it until it happens, but there are several factors limiting this possibility for them even if some of their players are potential trade bait.

The key in any trade the Bears would make would be dealing talent to get draft picks, since they don't have a No. 1 pick next year.

The dynamic of a coach who could be in his final year and building for the future conflict in many ways, as well.

"The only way I can say it is when I say it, understand—that stuff is, all organizations right now are talking ab out right now and they're talking about the future," coach Matt Nagy said Monday via Zoom. "So you have these talks and these discussions with ownership, too, and you just go through all the scenarios of where you're at.

"And so at the same point in time, I think you all understand, my job right now is to do everything I can to focus on going 1-0 against the Steelers. That’s it."

Whatever happens, it's not going to floor Nagy if Ryan Pace deals someone away

"So, we always communicate," he said. "We're always discussing, really, the status of our team every week and where we're at. Obviously, with the trade deadline coming up we'll go through different scenarios and situations.

"And again, for me and my role, we are completely entrenched in the Steelers right now. Our coaching staff, we wrapped up the film this morning, from the game yesterday, and now we're all in on the Steelers."

The biggest problem facing the Bears in dealing talent away beyond the price they would get for a player is they are developing quarterback Justin Fields. At 3-5, it becomes their primary objective now, if it wasn't already. And it should have been if it wasn't.

Trading away the weapons he has available makes his development far more difficult.

Obviously, a deal would have to be on friendly terms to get them to part ways with some valued players.

Trading Allen Robinson seems the most likely situation but their veteran wide receiver has the burden for other teams of a high salary caused by the franchise tag.

The Bears could afford to send Robinson away if they're going to continue using him the way they have been. He had only three receptions for 21 yards on Sunday and this can't be traced back to a problem with Robinson.

It's getting Justin Fields to recognize when Robinson is actually an open target on plays. Robinson has averaged only 3.0 receptions a game since Fields became starting quarterback but averages 5.5 for his time with the Bears.

Still, the Bears would need an alternative X-receiver if they dealt Robinson. Switching Darnell Mooney wouldn't make a lot of sense as he's just starting to make big strides working with Fields from his spot, and an entirely different role could be disruptive. The Bears do have Breshad Perriman on the 53-man roster but he hasn't been active for a single game since signing just before the season.

One team in drastic need of help on offense is the Tennessee Titans, with Derrick Henry going down with a knee injury and reportedly lost for the season. The Bears have a group of running backs they like, and trading away either David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert would make virtually no sense.

Both are in their first contracts and cost the Bears little.

Montgomery has been on IR with a knee injury and has missed four games. He is eligible to return from IR and there is a big difference between Herbert and Montgomery in terms of recognizing blitzes and pass blocking, and also in the passing game. Montgomery had become an adept receiver last year with 54 catches.

One asset the Bears seem to have plenty of is linemen, and right guard James Daniels is an unrestricted free agent next year. So speculation could build about a move there.

With Larry Borom getting a taste of starting play at right tackle, and both Elijah Wilkson and Germain Ifedi tackles who can play guard as well, it would seem there is a surplus at the position.

If the Bears attempt to acquire something beyond draft picks, it might be help in the secondary.

Safety Eddie Jackson went out with a hamstring injury Sunday, safety Tashaun Gipson has been slowed by a pair of injuries and cornerback Kindle Vildor was beaten for a big play downfield by San Francisco's Deebo Samuel. Vildor has posted a 146.0 passer rating against while giving up four touchdown passes.

"I'll be in discussions with Ryan in there, as those guys go through where we stand and everything," Nagy said. "But that's always a fluid conversation, which is like that for probably every coach and GM and ownership at this point right now.

"So we'll continue to just discuss all of that as the next 24-36 hours go by."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven