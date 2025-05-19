Will Pope Leo XIV rock Chicago Bears navy and orange?
First of all, let’s settle this once and for all: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost—now known to one and all as Pope Leo XIV—is from Chicago the same way that I’m from Chicago.
Y’see, I was born in the Windy City, but raised in Wilmette, Illinois, a suburb located some 20 miles north of the Chi-town city limits. But when I’m asked, “Where are you from?” the answer is always Chicago. Because Wilmette isn’t nearly as cool as its neighbor to the south.
Like me, Pope Leo XIV was born in the Windy City, and, also like me, he was raised in the ‘burbs, in his case, the ‘burb was Dolton, which is located some 27 miles south of the city. But when he’s asked, “Where are you from,” the answer is always Chicago. Because Dolton isn’t nearly as cool as its neighbor to the north.
Also like me, Pope Leo is apparently a Bears fan, which is why he seemed quietly thrilled about a new piece of schwag he received from the Veep.
Best. Gift. Ever.
On Monday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the new Pope was gifted a Chicago Bears home jersey by Vice President J.D. Vance. The number on the back, naturally, was XIV.
To this point, Pope Leo has proven to be a soft-spoken gentleman, so his response to Vance was simple enough: “Good choice.”
Can’t argue with him there. The next question is, will he wear it on Sundays?