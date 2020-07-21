BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

No Preseason? Advantage to Mitchell Trubisky

Gene Chamberlain

So much for transparency. 

Hopefully there will be honesty.

When Matt Nagy talked with Bears media in April after the acquisition of Nick Foles, the Bears coach had this to say about the quarterback competition with Mitchell Trubisky

"What's important, and what y'all are going to find out in this process is it's going to be real simple—it's going to very transparent and very honest."

The transparency may have vanished entirely if reports are true about preseason being entirely eliminated.

A report Tuesday by Pro Football Talk said owners had agreed to players' concerns and canceled all of the preseason games.

If this is the case—and it hasn't been confirmed yet—then the Mitchell Trubisky battle with Nick Foles will be conducted entirely at closed-off Halas Hall, a fortress back in the woods in Lake Forest with no real live look for fans at what's going on between the passers.

Other than coaches and players, only media will see the practices and there are limitations what can even be reported from those.

As for the battle itself, the only person this can hurt is Foles.

Trubisky is the incumbent. He will take the first team snaps at the outset of training camp.

It will be up to Foles to step up and dramatically take over the offense if he hopes to take the position.

Whether Foles is capable of this isn't known, but it can't be an easy task when he comes to camp without working on the field within the offense during the offseason.

His first snap at training camp will be his first snap in the offense.

In essence, Trubisky has a two-year head start on Foles working within this offense.

Foles does have exposure to this Bears offense from Philadelphia and Kansas City, but Nagy pointed out some people think "...that these offenses that he's just come from are exactly the same and that couldn't be further from the truth.

"There's a learning curve there a little bit. For the most part it's a lot easier for him when he comes into it. Knowledge of the offense at that point helps."

So does coming into it as a quarterback with a Super Bowl MVP experience and six playoff games started.

Still, this is picking it up from scratch with no on-field work and now no game-like conditions to prove himself to coaches.

Last summer the Bears held one night practice and conducted a full-length game simulation so it can be expected they'll do something like this more than once in this camp to make up for the lack of any preseason games.

Still, it's not the same thing facing teammates in controlled conditions without the quarterbacks being under fire from a pass rush that can do them harm.

It just became a lot easier for Mitchell Trubisky to keep his spot, provided these reports are true.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PFF Says Packers Defensive Line Ranks Better than Bears

Gene Chamberlain

Why There's Nothing Wrong with Matt Nagy's Play Calling

Matt Nagy doesn't need to call more running plays this season unless his team has proven it has the ability to actually gain more yardage on those runs.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Barkevious Mingo's Experience a Bears Asset

Barkevious Mingo's special teams abilities and experience in various defense make him an ideal reserve and spot starter for the Bears after free agency deprived them of several valued bench players.

Gene Chamberlain

James Vaughters Hopes to Leave Bigger Impression on Bears

James Vaughters got into three Bears games last year and finished on the practice squad, but to have a roster shot this year he'll most likely need to produce big plays in preseason like he did last preseason.

Gene Chamberlain

Oddsmakers Favor Bears, Colts for Dak Prescott Signing

Oddsmakers with Betonline.ag have set the Chicago Bears as the second most likely team to sign Dak Prescott, an indication they may not be looking deep at the issue.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Bears' Biggest Mistake Giving Up on a Player?

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Robert Quinn | OLB

Robert Quinn will be a linebacker for the second time in his career and the Bears anticipate he'll be able to do it after defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano had success with a similar switch in the past with the Colts.

Gene Chamberlain

NFL Sets Date for All Quarterbacks to Report as July 23

Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles are to be at Halas Hall to begin work July 23, the date announced  for quarterbacks and injured players to arrive for NFL training camps in an email reported by NFL Network.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Isaiah Irving | OLB

The Bears lost their third pass rusher on the outside when they decided not to bring back Aaron Lynch and they're hoping rookie Trevis Gipson develops but the easiest solution for them as a third edge rusher would be for Isaiah Irving to take over the spot after three years of development.

Gene Chamberlain

What Have the Bears Built?

Gene Chamberlain