WWE Superstar Seth Rollins fiercely defends Caleb Williams over Jayden Daniels

Wisdom often comes from the most unexpected places. In the heated debate between Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington Commanders Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins delivered the most powerful take yet.
Rollins sat down with Fanduel's Kay Adams and not only offered his full support of Williams, but provided some fantastic logic as to why.
Adams asked Rollins what he thought the Commanders would've accomplished in 2024 if Williams was their quarterback, and his response was fantastic.
"They could've won the Super Bowl," Rollins said without missing a beat.
"I like Caleb more than Jayden, and I love Jayden. I think Jayden's great," Rollins said. "But I do think if you switched those two, if you flipped them, you're going to get very similar results."
"The system in Chicago was broken," Rollins added. "Caleb did the best he could with what he had. Yes, did he take too many sacks? 100%, and I'm sure he would tell you the same thing. But he was put in a position where he had to try to play hero ball a lot more than Jayden did in Washington."
"I'm a Caleb Williams guy," Rollins said. "You can call me an apologist if you want, but he's my dude."
He's every Bears fan's dude, even if recent 2024 NFL redrafts suggest Chicago would take Daniels with the first pick if they had an opportunity at a do-over.
It’s refreshing to hear a take rooted in reality; no Bears kayfabe here. Williams earned the "generational prospect" label for a reason. Pretending he’s fallen behind Jayden Daniels after just one NFL season is pure fiction. It's a narrative that needs to be bodyslammed and buried for good.
