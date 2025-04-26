WWE superstar Seth Rollins introduces Chicago Bears 2nd-round NFL Draft pick in epic fashion
The Chicago Bears got some revenge for Clay Matthews trashing them at the start of the NFL Draft.
Their own celebrity super fan took the stage for one of their second-round picks and made sure the Green Bay crowd heard him loud and clear.
Donning a shimmering blue and orange championship belt, WWE superstar Seth Rollins announced the Bears' 56th overall pick and gave Packers fans the business.
Rollins has never been shy about his Chicago fandom, and he's popped up a few times around team announcements and events.
He's just the right amount of loudmouth who can defend his team from the criticism of NFC North rivals without coming off as too much of a jerk that makes Bears fans look bad.
Rollins made sure to remind attendees at the NFL Draft that Caleb Williams is undefeated at Lambeau Field, and these latest draft picks will help Ben Johnson be in a better position to back up Rollins' trash talk.
