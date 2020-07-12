BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Xavier Crawford's Upside an Asset in Bears' Secondary Battle

Gene Chamberlain

Xavier Crawford has been good enough to make it into NFL games, not simply onto a practice squad.

The cornerback from Central Michigan and Oregon State just couldn't stick with his two teams last year and eventually signed with the Bears' practice squad in December.

The sixth-round draft pick of the Houston Texans is hoping to actually stay around this time on a roster.

Crawford had a tackle against the Colts and an assist against the Kansas City Chiefs in games last year for the Texans and then was cut on Oct. 26. The Dolphins claimed him, then cut him Nov. 30 and put him on the practice squad before cutting him Dec. 5, which led to his signing by the Bears.

Crawford's status as a draft pick was no doubt aided by an outstanding combine and a senior season at a new college. When he tested at the combine, he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 37 1/2-inch vertical leap.

Not satisfied with the 40 time, he worked out at a pro day and had a 4.37, although pro day timings are usually suspect.

Crawford's college career started at Oregon State and he built up a solid reputation in the Pac-12 after making 70 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and 10 pass defenses in his sophomore season.

However, during his junior season Crawford suffered a back injury after only five games. In the middle of the season coach Gary Andersen resigned and Cory Hall became the Beavers' interim head coach. Hall went on to become a Central Michigan assistant the next season and Crawford has graduated but had a year of eligibility left so he followed Hall to the Mid-American Conference.

At Central Michigan, Crawford flourished in coverage against a bit lower level of competition and had 24 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries.

The Bears could benefit from his speed and leaping ability in the secondary or on special teams.

At the least, he's a potential practice squad cornerback with many of the measurables higher draft picks possessed.

Xavier Crawford at a Glance

Central Michigan CB

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 187

Key Numbers: Crawford made 12 pass defenses as a senior at Central Michigan, tying him for the Mid-American Conference lead.

Roster Chances: 1 on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the most.

2020 Projection: Practice squad.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

There's More to Pandemic Football Than How Players Are Affected

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Michael Joseph | CB

Michael Joseph is probably the longest shot to make the Chicago Bears roster but he has been for the last two years and is still around for a third try.

Gene Chamberlain

Artie Burns a Major Reclamation Project for Bears Secondary

Cornerback Artie Burns gave up five touchdown passes in 2018 and then another when targeted only four times in spot play in 2019, and the Chicago Bears are hoping they can return him to the form he had in 2017 when he started every game in Pittsburgh.

Gene Chamberlain

Kyle Fuller Assumes Leadership Role in Bounce-Back Year

Despite a Pro Bowl berth, Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller had an off season in 2019 after several stronger efforts and now needs to bounce back as well as take on more of a leadership role.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Tre Roberson | CB

It's difficult to project how Tre Roberson will rate in the starting right cornerback battle for the Bears considering he came from another league, didn't play defense in college but has a background suggesting ability gives him a shot.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Long Odds on Big Rookie Year from Jaylon Johnson

Second-round rookie cornerbacks usually don't get to become instant starters on Day 1 so Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson may need some time to fit into his role.

Gene Chamberlain

Kevin Toliver II Works Way into a Big Opportunity

The Bears have given Kevin Toliver II a golden opportunity after it once appeared at LSU his career was headed on a downward spiral, and now he  must hold off challenges from veterans and rook

Gene Chamberlain

Cody Whitehair Confirms for All-Access He'll Be at Center

Cody Whitehair told Chicago Bears All-Access he's happy to be back playing center again where he's been a Pro Bowl player after the team moved him from there last year and then put him back in the middle of the season

Gene Chamberlain

Innovative Thinking or Inconsequential?

Gene Chamberlain

Dumber Bears Move: Trading Up for Trubisky or Jay Cutler Contract?

The Bears made an obvious mistake in moving up to draft Mitchell Trubisky over two better quarterbacks but is that a maneuver worse than dumping a major part of your salary cap into the pocket of a quarterback who has done nothing but fail for five years?

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain