Jaylon Johnson has full practice as other injury concerns develop
Jaylon Johnson's recovery timetable seems to be moving up at a rapid pace.
The two-time Bears Pro Bowl cornerback took part in a full practice for the first time since Week 2 following surgery he needed after a groin injury. Johnson remains on injured reserve, but his window to return was opened last week as he tries to return to face Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.
"He looks great," cornerback Tyrique Stevenson said about Johnson after practice. "He looked like he hasn't missed a step. We're definitely excited to have him back."
Practice is one thing. One full practice doesn't say the Bears are bringing him back this week. They seemed ready to bring back Kyler Gordon from injury earlier this year and had him practicing but then didn't do it.
Gordon went through his second straight limited practice Thursday after having his 21-day window opened this week after a soft tissue injury.
Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen could soon have to decide between talented players in his secondary with Johnson and Gordon back practicing.
"We’ll figure it out," Allen said. "Give us as many good football players as possible and it’s our job to figure out how to get them on the field and put them in position to make plays."
Two other players in the secondary with injury concerns were practicing. Stevenson went through a second straight limited practice. He has a hip and calf injury. Also, safety Jaquan Brisker was back for a full practice after missing on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.
Just as the Bears secondary seems to be rounding into shape, they have another pressing injury concern, though.
Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds missed a second straight practice with a groin injury Thursday and linebacker Noah Sewell sat out a second straight practice with an elbow injury.
Tremaine Edmunds hasn't played the last two games and is still out with a hamstring and hand injury.
In case you're counting, that's all three linebackers missing Thursday practice with Aaron Rodgers coming to Soldier Field and looking more like a probable starter after he participated in Thursday's Steelers practice.
