Police Investigate Stabbing Outside Soldier Field After Game

According to Chicago police, a stabbing occurred outside Soldier Field about three hours after Sunday's Bears game and a man was hospitalized.

A stabbing occurred outside Soldier Field Sunday according to Chicgo police, and a man has been hospitalized.
A stabbing occurred outside Soldier Field Sunday according to Chicgo police, and a man has been hospitalized. / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images
Chicago police are investigating a knife attack at Soldier Field following Sunday's Bears win over the Carolina Panthers.

The incident took place well after the game at 6:09 p.m., according to Chicago police.

According to the police report, the incident happened in the 1400 block of South Special Olympics Drive, the road running just east of Soldier Field.

The alleged stabbing victim and a 41-year-old man were involved in an argument and the suspect had a knife and attacked the victim, cutting him on the left shoulder and on his face, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital and was reported to be in good condition.
Police took the suspect into custody. Charges are pending.

