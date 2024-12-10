Bear Digest

Who's on Bears Practice Squad After Demetric Felton's Release

The Bears released Demertric Felton after a brief stint on the practice squad and here's who they have left on it.

Demetric Felton scores for the Indianapolis Colts in preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Demetric Felton scores for the Indianapolis Colts in preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Bears on Tuesday released running back Demetric Felton from the practice squad.

It could be a sign they're planning on the return of Roschon Johnson to the lineup. Johnson has been in the NFL concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He missed Sunday's loss at San Francisco.

Without Johnson, and with D'Andre Swift suffering from a quad injury, the Bears relied on Travis Homer as backup running back and had recently re-acquired Darrynton Evans called up from the practice squad to the regular roster for a week.

Felton, who is also a return man, was signed to the practice squad by the Bears Dec. 3. The former UCLA back was with the Bears in training camp but was released after two weeks.

Bears Practice Squad

(As of Dec. 10)



LB Carl Jones

DL Jamree Kromah

DL Dashaun Mallory

QB Austin Reed

CB Reddy Steward

C Ricky Stromberg

WR Samori Toure

TE Joel Wilson

S JT Woods

LB Micah Baskerville
OL Theo Benedet
S Adrian Colbert
RB Darrynton Evans
OL Chris Glaser
WR John Jackson

