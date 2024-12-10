Who's on Bears Practice Squad After Demetric Felton's Release
The Bears on Tuesday released running back Demetric Felton from the practice squad.
It could be a sign they're planning on the return of Roschon Johnson to the lineup. Johnson has been in the NFL concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He missed Sunday's loss at San Francisco.
Without Johnson, and with D'Andre Swift suffering from a quad injury, the Bears relied on Travis Homer as backup running back and had recently re-acquired Darrynton Evans called up from the practice squad to the regular roster for a week.
Felton, who is also a return man, was signed to the practice squad by the Bears Dec. 3. The former UCLA back was with the Bears in training camp but was released after two weeks.
Bears Practice Squad
(As of Dec. 10)
LB Carl Jones
DL Jamree Kromah
DL Dashaun Mallory
QB Austin Reed
CB Reddy Steward
C Ricky Stromberg
WR Samori Toure
TE Joel Wilson
S JT Woods
LB Micah Baskerville
OL Theo Benedet
S Adrian Colbert
RB Darrynton Evans
OL Chris Glaser
WR John Jackson
