September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Podcast: A Dominant Defense, Plus Thoughts on Burrow, Chase and so Much More Following the Bengals' Win in Pittsburgh

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I recap Sunday's win over Pittsburgh. We discuss a surging defense, a more comfortable Joe Burrow, Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Ja'Marr Chase and so much more!

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on this matchup, go here

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Postgame Observations: Bengals Slay Steelers, Improve to 2-1

Chidobe Awuzie Leaves Steelers Game With Groin Injury

Joe Burrow on Hits: "It is What it is

Watch: Trae Waynes, Tee Higgins and Xavier Su'a-Filo Work Out at Practice

Film Breakdown: A Look at Passing Concepts the Bengals Should Utilize

Zac Taylor Betting Favorite to be First NFL Head Coach Fired This Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Eli Apple, Chase Claypool
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: A Dominant Defense, Plus Thoughts on Burrow, Chase and so Much More Following the Bengals' Win

12 seconds ago
Ben Roethlisberger sacked by Sam Hubbard
Gameday

Watch: Video Breakdown of Bengals' 24-10 Win Over Steelers

8 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase
News

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records, Helps Bengals Beat Steelers

9 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 33-25. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4
News

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Against Jaguars in Week 4

11 hours ago
JuJu Smith Schuster, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers
Gameday

Watch: The Bengals Celebrate Their Victory Over the Steelers

11 hours ago
USATSI_16834778
Gameday

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

13 hours ago
Logan Wilson
Gameday

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 24-10 Win Over the Steelers

14 hours ago
Tyler Boyd
Gameday

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Past Steelers 24-10

14 hours ago