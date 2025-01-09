'A Situation That Could Get Very Ugly' - NFL Insider Notes Trey Hendrickson's Contract-Year Status
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has a few contract decisions to make this offseason. One of the lesser-discussed options is extending Trey Hendrickson entering the final year of his deal.
The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov noted things could get heated without a new agreement.
"I would keep a very, very close eye on the Trey Hendrickson situation there in Cincinnati," Meirov noted on his podcast, NFL Spotlight With Ari Meirov. "He was a guest over here a couple of weeks ago on the show. He led the league in sacks this year. He needs a new contract. He wanted one last year. They did not give it to him.
"I'm telling you right now, if they don't address it here this offseason, that is a situation that could get very ugly. So the Bengals, listen, Lou Anarumo took the fall for the year, but part of the problem there was the fact that they've had a lot of really good players leave the building, and they have not paid those players what they are worth, and other teams have been glad to do it."
The NFL sack leader just posted 17.5 sacks for the second-straight season and is consistently maxing out prime years entering his 30s. Hendrickson is Cincinnati's best defensive player and is the 11th-highest-paid defensive end in the NFL.
Hendrickson's production is no fluke—he also tied for the league lead in quarterback pressures with 83 total during the regular season. It will be interesting to see how Cincinnati approaches things with its best defensive player and a very durable one at that (72/75 games played with the Bengals since arriving in 2021).
