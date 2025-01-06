'A Thought Process In My Mind' - Mike Gesicki Discusses Returning to Bengals After Bounce-Back Season
CINCINNATI — Mike Gesicki just wrapped up the second-best statistical season of his career in Cincinnati and would love to stay with the Bengals. He played this season on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.
The veteran tight end discussed his future, one that will weigh money and more into a final decision this spring. Gesicki tallied 63 catches for 665 receiving yards and two touchdowns as a Bengal.
"Playing with Joe definitely is a dream, that's been incredible," Gesicki said on Monday. "He's been an awesome teammate, great guy off the field. Like it's been everything and more that I've anticipated. But because I came off a career year, got franchise tag, so wasn't able to hit the market then and then went to New England, wasn't utilized nearly as much as I anticipated.
"So then my market was super low, not that the only thing in my mind is making up money, but like, it's definitely a thought process in my mind, but you have to take a lot of things into account. This place is awesome. They welcome you with open arms, and I'm super grateful for it, like I will always no matter what happens remember this year as a lot of fun, and a lot of relationships that I made that will carry with me for the rest of my career the rest of my life."
Cincinnati has cycled through tight ends for Burrow to target in recent years, but Gesicki could stick on the right deal for another year and beyond.
"A lot of people that played a role into it," Gesicki said about his impact in a diverse offensive weapon set. "And I give a ton of credit to, you know, Zach and the way that he has, you know, built this offense, and the way that he utilizes everybody."
