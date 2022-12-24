CINCINNATI — MMQB senior reporter Albert Breer had some glowing thoughts regarding Joe Burrow's game and resemblance with Tom Brady.

Breer is also an NBC Sports Boston analyst and discussed the QB ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots.

"I think Joe Burrow is worlds better than Mac Jones," Breer said when comparing the QB matchup this weekend. "I think Joe Burrow is right there with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. And I might take him over those guys. That's how good he is. I think he's the closest thing to Tom Brady since Tom Brady."

The two have drawn plenty of comparisons in the past and Breer had direct attributes he thinks Burrow is mirroring.

"Arm strength, demeanor, the way he plays in big situations," Breer stated. "All of it, and it's not like a short track record. Now he's 3-0 against Kansas City. They went into Tampa and came back from 17 down against the Buccaneers and Tom Brady last week. He has completely changed the mentality of that franchise completely."

Breer is ready to put Burrow right there as one of the three quarterbacks you want leading a team. The wins and stats back him up.

"I think people marvel over the physical ability of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. And those guys are great no question about it. Like Joe Burrow has the it factor the same way Tom had at that age."

The Bengals' franchise player is commanding a lot more respect in national circles after proving the rise in Cincinnati is no fluke. The playoff berth is clinched—Now all eyes are on 3-0 finish and a top-two seed.

Cincinnati plays New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

Watch: Joe Burrow Ties TD Passes Career-High With Strike To Mitchell Wilcox

La'el Collins: Joe Burrow 'Is Everything I Thought He Was'

The Ringer's Steven Ruiz: Joe Burrow 'Doesn't Have Arm Strength'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Ja'Marr Chase's Spectacular Performance Against Cleveland Browns

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Big Win Over Cleveland Browns

DJ Reader's Stellar Play Commands Respect From Bengals' Teammates and Opponents

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season

Joe Burrow Pokes Fun At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos After National Championship Wins

Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals' Win Over Browns

Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Boyd

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok