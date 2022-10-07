All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday Night Football Matchup Against Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals are hoping to take down the Ravens on Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cincinnati swept Baltimore last season, but this could be a different story, especially with Lamar Jackson playing at a MVP caliber level.

Here are our staff picks for the Bengals' Week 5 matchup against the Ravens:

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 2-2

I'm going to start my prediction off with pure facts. The first one, the Ravens' pass defense is garbage—it might sound harsh, but it's true. Baltimore is dead last in the league giving up an average of 315 yards through the air each game and that is a hard problem to overcome when facing Burrow. Baltimore's two losses were yields of blown leads. They've struggled to close games.

Another fact is that this Primetime match up will be worth all of the hype. Fans who watch the AFC North regularly know what comes from these brutal, physical games and I expect it to be chippy especially with the top spot in the division up for grabs. Baltimore will have a colossal chip on its shoulder after getting blown out in both games last year as Cincinnati outscored them 82-38.

The Bengals must play sound football, keep penalties at a minimum, and take care of the football because in this rivalry the team who wins the turnover battle has a 35-6 record.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Ravens 27

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 2-2

Cincinnati rolls into Baltimore winners of back-to-back games. Sunday Night Football brings a big opportunity in the division against a team the Bengals dominated twice last season.

There isn’t much of a difference between this Baltimore defense and last year’s. They blitz at a top-11 rate and have missed the second-most tackles in the NFL, while ranking 25th in EPA/play allowed.Tee Higgins or Ja’Marr Chase find a way to unlock the Ravens' Cover 2 defense for a second straight week (Burrow was 7-for-7, for 83 yards when facing Cover 2 against Miami) and the Bengals leave Baltimore 3-2.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Ravens 20

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 2-2

The Bengals are finding their stride with two-straight victories. Baltimore has been up and down in large part due to their defense giving up big leads set up by their offense.

Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are special talents at cornerback, but the Ravens' pass defense has given up the most yards in the league. If Burrow is given the time in the pocket he has had the past couple of games, he and the receivers are in for a big night.

Jackson is one of the most dangerous players in the league. He took a bet on himself prior to the season by declining Baltimore's long-term extension offer. It's paid off so far, as he has played at an MVP-type level. The Bengals defense needs to contain Jackson, both in the air and on the ground, like they did last year to have a chance in this one.

Cincinnati handled the Ravens in both games last year. Sunday night's game will be closer than last year, but the Bengals walk away with a third-straight win over Baltimore and a vital AFC North victory.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Ravens 27

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 2-2

While the Bengals defense has been great, facing Jackson in Baltimore is their biggest test yet. I think they start out rough and figure it out in the second half for an overall solid defensive performance.

On the offensive side of the ball, I just haven’t seen enough from the Bengals offensively to make me think they’ll win this game. The pieces are absolutely there, but if the run game can’t get going again, it could be another long day for this offense.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Bengals 24

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 1-3

After two dominating blowouts from Cincinnati last year, the Bengals are set to take on the Ravens this week.

The Ravens are healthier for this game, but could be without their best wide receiver in Rashod Bateman. The Bengals will be without stud nose tackle, D.J. Reader.

Cincinnati finds a way to get it done in a shootout.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 27

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Reporter

Season Record: 2-2

Bengals are coming off a mini-bye to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. I think the biggest matchup is Jackson versus Lou Anarumo and this Cincinnati defense. There's been plenty of talk about who the Bengals have faced at quarterback to start the season, but they showed they could stop Jackson last season. Yes, he's playing at an MVP level, but I trust in the defensive side of the ball. I think the Bengals run game still struggles, but I like the wide receivers room vs. the Ravens secondary. Chase finds his way back to the end zone and the Bengals get the win.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Ravens 21

Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

Season Record: 2-2

There's no better time for the Bengals to see an uptick offensively than Sunday night. Burrow flourished against Baltimore in 2021 thanks to a blitz-heavy defense coached by Wink Martindale. With a new defensive coordinator this season, the Ravens may change their tendencies a bit, but Burrow and his receivers will likely find plenty of opportunities to move the ball through the air on Sunday night. It's unlikely we see a blowout victory, but Cincinnati should be able to stay ahead of Baltimore and secure the win.



Prediction: Bengals 34, Ravens 31

James Yarcho, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 1-3

The Bengals and Ravens are the two best teams in the division and it isn't close. After a rocky start, the Bengals are back on track with two straight wins while the Ravens started off hot and have faltered recently, losing this past week in somewhat controversial fashion.

This is going to be tight, tough game and it'll come down to who has the ball last. Unfortunately for Bengals fans, I think John Harbaugh wises up and the Ravens kick a field goal late in the game that proves to be the difference.

Prediction: Ravens 26, Bengals 24

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 1-2

The Bengals need Burrow to have his best game of the season. The third-year quarterback has shown flashes over the past few weeks, but hasn't played his best ball. That changes on Sunday night. Burrow tops the 300-yard mark, Chase has a big game and Cincinnati leaves Baltimore with a win.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 27

