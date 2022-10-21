All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 7 Matchup Against Atlanta Falcons

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Falcons on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati has won three of their last four games. They're hoping to improve to 4-3 and keep pace in the AFC North. Here are our staff predictions for Sunday's game:

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 3-3

The Bengals have climbed out of an 0-2 start and now they're tied with the Ravens at 3-3 in the division. It seems like ages since they've played at home at Paycor Stadium and they'll get home field advantage on Sunday against the Falcons. Fortunately for Bengals fans, their favorite team's offensive line is playing with some edge, including left tackle Jonah Williams, who has shown no weakness as he battles through a dislocated right knee cap. Joe Burrow did get sacked three times last week, but it didn't seem to phase him as he made his way to 300 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.

The biggest stat that stands out to me when looking at the Falcons is turnovers. Atlanta has forced 10 giveaways in six games, which has them tied for fifth best in the NFL, but if Cincy can execute on offense, find a way to introduce an effective run defense (Atlanta had 168 rushing yards against 49ers), and display great ball security I think they'll win.

Prediction: Bengals 26, Falcons 23

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 3-3

Back at home on a Sunday for just the second time this season, Cincinnati welcomes in the 3-3 Falcons. Arthur Smith's team is as plucky as they come, going 6-0 against the spread this season—only the 2021 Cowboys and 2018 Chiefs have started 6-0 ATS since 2012.

The head coach is the biggest reason why. Smith's using funky formations (league-high pistol formation rate) and throwing everything at the wall on the offense, just like the 5-1 New York Giants. It's helped Atlanta rank first in the league in rushing DVOA, eighth in EPA/rush, and fifth in rushing success rate. They don't pass much but stay nearly as efficient when they do (seventh in dropback EPA/play).

The big difference in this game is the Atlanta defense, which does nothing well. They are 29th in defensive DVOA, 25th in EPA/play allowed, 31st in passing success rate, and 24th in rushing EPA/play allowed. They don't pressure the QB either, totaling the second-fewest sacks in the league (eight) and the worst pressure rate (12.2%).

Anything less than 30 points—and a win—is a disappointment in another spot where Cincinnati is the better group offensively and defensively.

Prediction: Bengals 38, Falcons 31

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 3-3

The Bengals are big favorites in Week 7, but the Falcons are no team to take lightly.

Burrow and company got things going against the Saints, but the defense had their worst performance of the season. The absence of DJ Reader showed and Logan Wilson is also out.

Atlanta has one of the best rushing attacks with 165.2 yards on the ground per game, even without their best rusher [Cordarrelle Patterson] on injured reserve.

Marcus Mariota has been a key factor in their ground game with his mobility in the pocket and out of the backfield. The offensive momentum from last week will carry this Bengals team to their fourth win of the season

Prediction: Bengals 30, Falcons 27

Watch the Bengals all season long with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 4-2

The Falcons have a good rushing offense, and with Reader and Wilson out, the Bengals could have some issues defending their run game. However, the Bengals clearly have the better roster and are playing at home. They improved their offensive struggles last week, and I think they pick up where they left off and their defense will do enough to get a somewhat comfortable win.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Falcons 20

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 2-4

The Bengals have a chance to obtain a winning record for the first time this season. The only thing standing in their way are the Falcons.



Atlanta has a defense that can play above their weight class [see games against Tampa Bay and San Francisco] and an offense that can effectively run the ball.

Even with all of that said, I would be surprised if the Bengals dropped this game at home. The offense is finally putting everything together and I just don't think that the Falcons will be able to hang with the high flying Bengals.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Falcons 24

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 3-3

My least favorite word in sports is a trap game, but I will say it's always any given Sunday in the NFL. The Bengals are favored again (as they should be). The next 3 games are huge going into the bye week, but one game at a time. My coach speak is officially over. Onto the game, where the Falcons rushing game scares me a little bit mostly due to the injuries on the line. The club is missing Reader and hopefully he can return sooner than later. Wilson is also out. I think the offense strings two good offensive performances in a row and the defense finds a way to do enough.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Falcons 17

Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

Season Record: 3-3

Burrow should have plenty of time in the pocket against an Atlanta defense with the lowest percentage of quarterback pressures per dropback. This is an opportunity for Cincinnati to continue building upon a balanced attack offensively, establishing the run game with Joe Mixon and potentially resulting in Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd as the team's top receiver of the week. The Bengals' defense may be the deciding factor of Sunday's game. Even without Wilson, Cincinnati should be able contain the Falcons' run game and force Mariota to throw the ball against a solid Bengals secondary.



Prediction: Bengals 31, Falcons 20

James Yarcho, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 3-3

Somehow, the Falcons are playing to stay in a tie for first place in the NFC South. However, much like the Bengals are better than their record, the Falcons are not as good as their 3-3 mark. They'll stay committed to the run regardless of the score and the fact that Patterson is out. The Bengals' defense should have little problem getting stops.

Cincinnati jumps out to an early lead and never looks back in this one, while the Falcons struggle to keep pace.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Falcons 13

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 3-3

This is a major swing game for the Bengals. A win over the surprising Falcons would get them over .500 for the first time this season. It would also open up the door for them to make a run over the next three weeks ahead of their Week 10 bye.

Cincinnati's offense should pick up where they left off last week, assuming Grady Jarrett doesn't wreck the game. A short-handed Bengals' defends bends, but it doesn't break and they improve to 4-3.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Falcons 23

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok