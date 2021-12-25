Week 16 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Sunday's Game Against Ravens

Cincinnati is hoping to move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Ravens on Sunday with the winner moving into sole possession of first place in the AFC North with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Cincinnati beat Baltimore earlier this season, but can they do it again?

The All Bengals team made our predictions for Sunday's matchup. Check them out below!

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 6-8

It’s the biggest game to hit Paul Brown Stadium in six years with just four playoff spots left in the AFC. Baltimore and Cincinnati are tied for the division lead, but the Bengals own the tiebreaker thanks to their 24-point win over the Ravens in week seven.

I’m starting to wonder if the Ravens will even have enough players to play the game on Sunday with injuries and the Covid19/reserve list filling up. 15 (11 from 53-man roster) Ravens are now on that list but according to the NFL’s protocols they have the chance to test off of the list.

If the two teams are able to keep their Christmas weekend date, I’m taking Joe Burrow and the Bengals especially without knowing who will be under center for the Ravens. Tyler Huntley has stepped up for them but I don’t see him being as successful against the Bengals' defense.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Ravens 17

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 4-10

Throw out the stats. These games come down to quarterback play, and Cincinnati has the clear advantage in that department. The Bengals drafted Burrow for games like this. He rehabbed all offseason for a chance to control the division over the final two games.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Sunday's divisional battle is a 100/100 on the importance scale. No other Week 16 game has a playoff impact higher than 97.

People have doubted Burrow at Athens High School, Ohio State University, and LSU. And time and time again, they eat a full helping of crow. Burrow tosses three touchdowns against this depleted Baltimore secondary, and the defense contains whoever is under center.

Prediction: Bengals 29, Ravens 20

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 6-8

This should be Burrow's game. Baltimore has the league's best rush defense, but second-to-last pass defense. The Ravens are giving up nearly 265 passing yards per game and 24 touchdowns in the air. Burrow threw a season-best 416 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting between the two teams. Now, they're Marlon Humphrey-less and their defense has taken a big hit with COVID-19 and injuries. Nine defensive players are on the Reserved/COVID-19 list in each level of the defense and key players dealing with injuries including Calais Campbell.



Can the Bengals defense have a repeat performance and shut down Baltimore's offense? Lamar Jackson isn't expected to play Sunday, but Huntley has exceeded expectations filling in for Jackson should he not be able to go. Mark Andrews has been his favorite target with 21 receptions for 251 yards and three touchdowns since he took over for Jackson. George Kittle had a monster game against Cincinnati and collectively the Broncos tight ends caught eight passes for 115 yards. Andrews' productivity will be a difference maker in this game.

The Bengals squeak out a win and take a giant step towards the playoffs.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Ravens 20

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 8-6

The Ravens have a depleted team going into this game, especially their defense and secondary. I think the key to this game is to not turn the ball over and let Burrow and his receivers take advantage of the Baltimore defensive backs. This is a massive game for the Bengals and I think they get the job done at home.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 28

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 7-7

After the dismantling that the Bengals gave the Ravens earlier this season, I am sure that they will want to prove they are better than they showed. The issue is that they seem to be coming into this game with an insane amount of injuries.

Jackson is likely out again. Can Huntley overcome everything facing him? This is also the more difficult game for Baltimore theoretically as it is in Cincinnati.

I think the Bengals are able to take advantage of the laundry list of injuries plaguing Baltimore.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 27

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Reporter

Season Record: 4-2

Bengals are looking for their 2nd division sweep of the season and it looks like Huntley will get the nod at quarterback. He scares me more than Jackson at this moment. He has kept the Ravens in the last two games with Jackson being day-to-day. I'm confident in the Bengals offense again in this one. It's easy to look at them scoring just 15 points against a good Broncos defense, but the Ravens have a depleted secondary.

Look for Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to be big factors in this one. The good news is Joe Mixon is back at practice after leaving the Broncos game late, but I still think this is a "let Burrow cook" kind of game. The Bengals have two important back to back home games starting on Sunday. The defense is a little bit of musical chairs with the linebacker room, but guys are stepping up and I think they find a way to get a big divisional win vs. the Ravens to improve to 9-6 on the season and stay atop of the AFC North for another week.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Ravens 24

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 7-7

This game isn't going to be easy. It doesn't matter which players are in and which players are out for the Ravens. They were embarrassed by Cincinnati in Week 7.

Don't expect a blowout like that, but it's fair to expect a win.

Will Zac Taylor's offense finally get off to a fast start? They have far too much talent with a quintet of Burrow, Chase, Higgins, Boyd and Mixon to continuously start games slow.

The Bengals start fast on Sunday, but the Huntley to Andrews connection keeps it close.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Ravens 31

