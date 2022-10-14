All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 6 Matchup Against New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS — The Bengals are hoping to rebound on Sunday against the Saints after losing to the Ravens in Week 5.

Both teams enter the matchup with a 2-3 record on the season.

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 2-3

The Bengals have a hole to climb out of and I fully believe Joe Burrow when he says that he and his teammates are going to "fight their balls off" for a win on Sunday. The players on this team are proven winners and a losing season just wouldn't make sense when you look at the talent on Cincinnati's roster. The last time Burrow was in the Superdome he was smoking a cigar as a National Champion. The way defenses are playing the Bengals, I don't believe we will see a ton of big chunk plays. They can beat Cover 2 by running the ball efficiently.

I'm told Frank Pollack is putting a lot of emphasis on run blocking, and Joe Mixon seems ready to showcase his value again this year. The Saints allow 4.5 yards per carry and this is an area that we should see take off in Week 6.

I believe the Bengals need to start fast and score early because Burrow has said multiple times this year that he has more options offensively when they have the lead.

Cincinnati's defensive unit has been the star of this team, they must contain Taysom Hill who not only threw for a TD last week but ran for three more. I think we'll see Lou Anarumo's crew accomplish that mission on Sunday.

Prediction: Bengals 21, Saints 17

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 2-3

The Bengals head south searching for offensive success over a month into the season.

The answers to the 2-High coverage test aren't a mystery. Now, they need to execute them early in drives. Playcalling is all the rage this week, but the quiet part needs to be said out loud: Burrow has to play better.

He's been good (13th in adj. EPA/play), but the expectation is greatness from a player whose accuracy isn't sharp right now (first among QBs in CPOE last season, 18th in 2022).

How Burrow handles early downs moving forward will decide this team's trajectory. Cincinnati is 31st in early-down rush and passing EPA while sitting second in total third-down EPA/play. An ailing Saints team could be the elixir. Multiple New Orleans defensive starters are banged up on the back end, and the run defense is 20th in neutral EPA/rush.

Cincinnati's offense picks up steam a bit in NOLA.

Prediction: Bengals 29, Saints 23

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 2-3

The headlines are abundant going into Sunday's game. They're mostly focused on Burrow's return to Louisiana, Ja'Marr Chase's homecoming, the Saints' quarterback play, and the Bengals' struggling offense. However, an under the radar one could be the difference maker in this game.

Cincinnati's defense continues to keep the team in games. They have only allowed two touchdowns in the last three games coming up with big time stops when needed. The Bengals defense has eight turnovers on the season. Former Saints Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson have a majority of them. Bell has three interceptions and one forced fumble, while Hendrickson has two forced fumbles. Sunday will be the first time both players are facing their former team.

On the other hand, the Saints have surrendered a league-most 13 turnovers. The opposing team's defense has scored a touchdown in two of New Orleans three losses. Turnovers could help spark the offense.

The Bengals get a much needed win led by the play of their defense to get back to .500.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Saints 17

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 3-2

The Bengals are sitting at 2-3, and with pressure mounting. I believe Burrow will take over this game and get their offense back on track.

Cincinnati’s defense should stay hot and put up another good performance against Andy Dalton and the Saints, while Mixon will pick up where he left off last week, getting solid gains on the ground.

Overall, the Bengals desperately need a win here. I think they collectively put together a good performance that puts them in the right direction.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Saints 21

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 1-4

The New Orleans Saints are fresh off of one of a win in one of the most exciting games of the year. Scoring 39 points despite not having Michael Thomas or Jarvis Landry on offense with Dalton at quarterback. They might be stuck in the same offensive situation this week, as they are still hampered by injuries.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense has not allowed a team to score more than 20 points in regulation this season. Something has to give in that matchup. On the flip side, the Bengals offense has been struggling, but so has the Saints defense. The Saints could also be without stud cornerback Marshon Lattimore for this contest.

I think that the Bengals get something going on the road in a homecoming for so many players. There are too many injuries in New Orleans and at some point this offense should start moving the ball.

Prediction: Bengals 24, Saints 17

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Reporter

Season Record: 2-3

I've been thinking about this outcome a lot—who is the better team? Can the Bengals finally beat Dalton (he's 2-0 against them)? Will the offense produce? Will Tee Higgins play? If he doesn't play, can the offense get it to other playmakers without forcing it?

The Bengals sit at 2-3 and one game out of the division lead after losing three games by a total of 8 points. I'm still waiting to see what this offense will look like in 2022 and so far it has been disappointing. This could be a defensive battle. It's a road game, crazy atmosphere, but they are familiar with it (see the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead). This is also a return to New Orleans game for multiple players, including Bell, Hendrickson and Eli Apple. Burrow and Chase do enough to get a win in their return to The Big Easy.

Prediction: Bengals 23, Saints 21

Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

Season Record: 2-3

There's a strong possibility that the New Orleans Saints will be shorthanded on both sides of the ball on Sunday. Cincinnati's defense shouldn't have a problem containing the Saints, and the outcome of this game will likely hinge on whether or not the Bengals' offense takes a step forward this week. Cincinnati's losses this season were by three points or less. Burrow has repeatedly said that there's still plenty of football left, but I expect urgency on the field and some noticeable gameplan adjustments during a Superdome homecoming for both Burrow and Chase.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Saints 20

James Yarcho, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 2-3

The Bengals have been up and down all season and now have to head to one of the toughest arenas in the NFL. Don't be fooled by the Saints' record—their fans still show up in droves and are passionate. That said, it's also a "homecoming" of sorts for Burrow and Chase.

The Saints' weapons are depleted and they'll be forced to rely heavily on Alvin Kamara and Hill, which plays right into Cincinnati's hands. The Bengals get back on track this week with a tight, hard fought game in the Superdome.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Saints 20

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 2-3

This is a must-win game for the Bengals. The Saints have played plenty of man coverage this season, which bodes well for Chase's chances of putting on a show in front of the hometown crowd.

Chase scores twice and the Bengals' offense shows signs of life, as Cincinnati escapes New Orleans with a win.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Saints 24

