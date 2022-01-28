All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to continue their magical playoff run in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

They beat Kansas City earlier this year, but circumstances are much different with a young team like Cincinnati going on the road to play the two-time defending AFC Champions.

The All Bengals team made our predictions for the matchup. Check them out below!

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 10-9

For the fourth straight year the AFC Championship game goes through Arrowhead Stadium and like Patrick Mahomes predicted in Week 17, the Chiefs and the Bengals will face off in the postseason.

Will the second round be as good as the first? We could only hope. I think it will come down to whichever team finds more success in the passing game. Cincinnati’s offense will go through Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase like it has all year and especially at the beginning of the month when Burrow averaged over 11 yards per attempt against Kansas City and Chase tallied 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Do I believe this duo can do significant damage again in the AFC Championship game? Yes, I do. Last week the Chiefs gave up 201 receiving yards and four touchdowns last week to Gabriel Davis.

I believe the Bengals will pull off another upset win en route to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

Prediction: Bengals 37, Chiefs 34

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 8-11

The magical run continues for Cincinnati, with the toughest test yet facing them on Sunday. "To be the best, you have to beat the best," is a clíche for a reason. The Chiefs have hosted four-straight AFC Championship games and are trying to become the fourth franchise in league history to make three-straight Super Bowls.

Good thing Cincinnati experienced beating the Chiefs less than a month ago and will have zero pressure on its shoulders. The Chiefs' defense is a better matchup for the Bengals than the Bills would've been. Everyone gushed over Mahomes (0.51 EPA/play) and Josh Allen's (0.51 EPA/play) performances on Sunday night, but Burrow played better than both quarterbacks in his one meeting with Kansas City (0.61 EPA/play).

The Bengals will keep this game close, and in a tight late-game situation, I'm riding with No. 9. Burrow won't be shaken, this is just another game for Joey Franchise. Week 21—nothing else.

The Chiefs secondary comes into this one banged up—and profiles as one of the bottom-10 pass defenses this year (0.101 EPA/dropback allowed, 23rd). Pair that with the Bengals' 5-1 road underdog record against the spread, and you get the recipe for a close game. I like that scenario with Burrow at the wheel.

Prediction: Bengals 37, Chiefs 34

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 9-10

To rule the AFC, you have to take the crown. The Bengals posted the saying to their social media this week after the AFC Championship game stage was set. The AFC has run through Kansas City in recent seasons.

Mahomes and company are back in their playoff form. They have put up 42 points and over 475 total yards on offense in both of their playoff games.

Stopping Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill is key to escaping Arrowhead with a win, but how big of a factor will Clyde Edwards-Helaire be? The running back didn't play in the first meeting between the two teams due to a shoulder injury. Edwards-Helaire returned last week with seven carries for 60 yards. Darrel Williams carried the load for 88 yards in Week 17.

This Bengals team has proven they can keep up with Kansas City's explosive offense by coming back from an 11-point halftime deficit to win 34-31 in Week 17. Burrow needs to keep his hot hand going. He torched the Chiefs secondary for 446 yards and four touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase hauled in 266 of those yards. Although Kansas City will likely have a different game plan for Chase, it could very well give the spotlight to Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd.

Cincinnati's offensive weapons could be too much for the Kansas City defense as long as the offensive line gives Burrow time to throw.

One cannot count out the power of postseason Mahomes and the home field advantage at Arrowhead, however, Burrow is built for these moments. Another high scoring shootout in the AFC Championship game with the Bengals ultimately moving onto the Super Bowl.

Prediction: Bengals 38, Chiefs 36

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 13-6

The Chiefs are going to be a tough matchup, but the Bengals are ready for this game. With an improvement in pass protection, limiting Hill and Kelce, and converting field goals into touchdowns, it's reasonable to like the Bengals' chances.

I don’t think the Chiefs jump out to an early lead again and the Bengals will stick around the entire game and win the game in the final minutes.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Chiefs 27

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 10-9

The only thing standing between the Bengals and a trip to the Super Bowl appearance is a team that they defeated just a few weeks ago. This time the Bengals are on the road in one of the most hostile environments in the NFL. The Chiefs are coming off an emotional overtime victory over the Bills, while the Bengals have a bit more rest with their game finishing in the Saturday afternoon slot.

On one side, the Chiefs just flexed their offensive muscles against the Bills. They scored with only 13 seconds on the clock to tie the game. They scored 42 points against one of the best defenses in the league. On the other hand, they also gave up 36 points to the Bills and couldn't get a stop if their Super Bowl hopes depended on it.

The Bengals won their last matchup against this star studded roster. I'm not sure if they can repeat against them in their home stadium. This might be the end, but it feels a little bit like when the Chiefs made the AFC Championship Game in the 2018 NFL season. The young, uprising team put up a heck of a fight, but couldn't take down the Patriots dynasty. The next year is when they finally got over that hump. I think this Bengals team is one year away from doing the same thing.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bengals 31

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Reporter

Season Record: 7-4

There are a lot of ways to look at this game against the Chiefs. Some would call it a revenge game, but it's the last step between both teams and the Super Bowl. It's still wild to type that sentence, but here we are.

The biggest factor for me when looking at this game—can the Bengals get close to 40 or over? James Rapien said it a few times on the Locked On Bengals Podcast this week and I agree. The Chiefs' offense is rolling right now and the Bengals will need to match it offensively. It won't be easy playing in Arrowhead and miscommunications were a big factor in Joe Burrow getting sacked nine times last week. That's something they will have to overcome in a loud stadium. I don't think Kansas City will have the same plan defensively against Chase or at least they shouldn't, but for me this game is about the other options. Look for Higgins to have a big game and Burrow to lean on tight end C.J. Uzomah. Can they get the struggling run game going? That would be helpful too. I also wouldn't be surprised to see Chris Evans get more playing time behind Joe Mixon in the backfield

Look for the Bengals to try and take away the big shots down field on defense and put pressure on Mahomes. The Chiefs' offense is on another level right now so overall this game is about Burrow.

Two weeks ago the Bengals snapped the losing playoff drought. A week later they won their first road playoff game and I don't know why I'm still riding the optimistic train, but I'm taking the underdogs. Evan McPherson will have a final say at the end and the Bengals will be California Dreamin' en route to their first Super Bowl in 33 years.

Prediction: Bengals 41, Chiefs 38

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 10-9

This game isn't going to be too big for a young Bengals' offense, led by Burrow and Chase. Cincinnati's defense is filled with experienced veterans that have been starving to get to this point.

Cincinnati isn't favored, but if they can clean up some of their communication issues on offense, then there's no reason why they shouldn't give the Chiefs all they can handle on Sunday.

The Bengals have a great quarterback and an explosive offense. If their offensive line just plays at a competent level, then Burrow will do what he does in big games and lead Cincinnati to victory.

I'll take the Bengals in a close shootout.

Prediction: Bengals 41, Chiefs 38

