Amarius Mims Praises Offensive Line Veterans For Aiding Ahead of First NFL Start
CINCINNATI — Amarius Mims has a major opportunity in front of him on Sunday during his first NFL start. The smiling rookie caught up with the media on Wednesday and dove into how much he's valued help from veterans like the now-injured Trent Brown and Orlando Brown Jr. with Carolina on deck.
The 6-7, 340-pound talent struggled in his first game with a 47.7 PFF grade across 39 snaps. He had some strong moments though across Cincinnati's 33-point losing performance.
"They have made life so much easier for me," Mims said about the veterans. "I can't put it into words, I owe them the world. I'm so thankful for those guys, because without them, I would not be what I am right now, honestly."
Related: Full FILM BREAKDOWN Of Amarius Mims' NFL Debut
Mims noted how much mental help they've given him amidst the team's 0-3 start.
"Just the mental part," Mims noted. "Just coming from college, I've never really, like, lost games like that, or had to face adversity other than my ankle in college. But realizing it's a long season, injuries happen. And keeping my head on straight, whether that be on the field, off the field, and in the film room and all the other stuff. Man, so they just keep me locked in in all aspects."
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33
Cincinnati Bengals Veteran Trent Brown Suffers Knee Injury, Won't Return in Primetime Matchup
Watch: Joe Burrow Hits Ja'Marr Chase On Deep Opening Drive Touchdown Against Commanders
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
Look: Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels Chat Ahead of Monday Night Football Showdown
Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?
Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start
Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast