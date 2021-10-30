Film Analyst Praises Joe Burrow, Bengals' Offense: They're 'Just Obnoxious'

Cincinnati has scored 75 points in their last two games.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense was inconsistent for the first month of the season, but they've turned things around in their past two games.

Cincinnati has scored 75 points in their last two games, outscoring their opponents 75-28.

Joe Burrow has completed 42-of-67 passes for 687 yards and six touchdowns over that span. He's averaging 10.7 yards-per-attempt.

The Bengals' success on offense caught the attention of USA Today NFL analyst Doug Farrar, who offered up big-time praise for Burrow and company.

"Cincinnati's offense is just obnoxious," Farrar tweeted. "You can do everything right, everything right, everything right... and then, you leave one opening, and Joe Burrow will rip it up. Top-five pocket movement already this early in his career to re-set out of pressure."

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Burrow's pocket mobility is something that has gotten better and better this season following that gruesome knee injury he suffered last season. It's a big part of what makes him special.

"I’ve always prided myself on being quick in a phone booth. That’s kind of what was missing at the beginning of the year," Burrow said this week. "Now, it’s six weeks more rehab that I was able to do that has allowed me to feel comfortable in that situation."

For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend



Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook