    October 30, 2021
    Film Analyst Praises Joe Burrow, Bengals' Offense: They're 'Just Obnoxious'

    Cincinnati has scored 75 points in their last two games.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense was inconsistent for the first month of the season, but they've turned things around in their past two games. 

    Cincinnati has scored 75 points in their last two games, outscoring their opponents 75-28. 

    Joe Burrow has completed 42-of-67 passes for 687 yards and six touchdowns over that span. He's averaging 10.7 yards-per-attempt. 

    The Bengals' success on offense caught the attention of USA Today NFL analyst Doug Farrar, who offered up big-time praise for Burrow and company. 

    "Cincinnati's offense is just obnoxious," Farrar tweeted. "You can do everything right, everything right, everything right... and then, you leave one opening, and Joe Burrow will rip it up. Top-five pocket movement already this early in his career to re-set out of pressure."

    Burrow's pocket mobility is something that has gotten better and better this season following that gruesome knee injury he suffered last season. It's a big part of what makes him special. 

    "I’ve always prided myself on being quick in a phone booth. That’s kind of what was missing at the beginning of the year," Burrow said this week. "Now, it’s six weeks more rehab that I was able to do that has allowed me to feel comfortable in that situation." 

    For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below.

