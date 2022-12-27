Andrew Whitworth On Returning To Bengals: 'There's Always A Chance'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't seem too interested in reuniting with Andrew Whitworth, but the retired All-Pro lineman isn't ruling it out.

He appeared on The Season podcast with Peter Schrager this week to discuss the speculation.

"Anytime I see an O-lineman go down for some reason my Twitter handle starts getting some attention," Whitworth joked. "So this one especially I mean, the city of Cincinnati and what it's meant to us. That was pretty funny. It was a fun day. I got some great offers. I mean, you know what? I got houses being offered and food, some of my favorites, you know, it'd be a good option I tell you what."

Whitworth went out on a high note as a Super Bowl champ but isn't ready to say he'll never come back, even though he was the oldest starting left tackle in NFL history last season (now 41).

"I'll never say never, there's always a chance," Whitworth said. "I love adventures. I love taking on chances. Obviously, there's a lot of things that would go into it. I mean, I'm technically under contract still with the Rams and I'd have to kick off the old dust a little bit and see if I could see if these old tires can still move a little bit, but you know what, I'd never say no to the option. It has to be a sit-down comvo with [his wife] Melissa and the kids and say, 'Hey, can we do this again or not?'"

Zac Taylor made it clear on Tuesday that the Bengals are confident in who they have in the building.

On top of that, Whitworth doesn't sound confident in playing a brand-new position at right tackle.

"I think sometimes people don't understand," Whitworth said about the difficulty of swapping sides on the line. "When you flip sides. What a challenge that is, when you've only done it one way, and I've only played left tackle my entire career. So when you flip your feet, play the other way. It's very challenging. It's almost like you've never done it before, in some senses. There's only a few guys that are good at it. So for me, it really wouldn't be about tarnishing the legacy, it'd be about I don't want to let those guys down. I want Joe Burrow and those guys to have all the success possible."

Whitworth will likely root from afar during the upcoming playoff run, and maybe one day, return to get inducted into the Bengals' Ring of Honor.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Report: Bengals Right Tackle La’el Collins Out For Season

Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

Bengals Flight to Cincinnati Stopped in New York Due to Plane Engine Issue Following Win Over Patriots

By The Numbers: Bengals Escape 22-18 Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 22-18 Win Over New England Patriots

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Fast Start, Bengals Hold On For 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Joe Burrow Gifts Cruises To Offensive Line For Christmas

Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls After Cincinnati's 22-18 Win Over New England

Watch: Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals' 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok