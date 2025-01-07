Bengals Add Tennessee Edge Rusher James Pearce Jr. in ESPN 2025 Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN's Jordan Reid slotted Cincinnati with an NFL draft option that should pop up quite a bit in Bengals' mock drafts over the coming months.
Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. went to Cincinnati at Pick 17.
"The Bengals only forced a sack on 5.5% of dropbacks by opposing QBs this season (sixth-worst rate in NFL) despite the presence of NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson," Reid wrote. "The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Pearce is a lean, ultra-quick pass rusher who can race around blockers with ease. His 18.7% pressure rate was second-best in the FBS, helping lead to 7.5 sacks. He could be the complementary pass rusher Cincinnati desperately needs."
Pearce is the consensus 15th-best player on the 2025 big board and the third-best edge rusher.
Finding someone to pair with Hendrickson is imperative if Joseph Ossai leaves in free agency.
