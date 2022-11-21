Bengals' Belief Starts and Ends With Joe Burrow Following Win Over Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

It was a much-needed win that Cincinnati needed in their quest to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

The Bengals are 6-4 on the season. They've won four of their last five games and are averaging 31.4 points-per-game over that span.

Cincinnati is making this run without Ja'Marr Chase, who has missed three games due to a hip injury. They also trailed Pittsburgh 20-17 at halftime, but scored 20 second half points without Joe Mixon on Sunday, who left the game early due to a concussion.

The Bengals believe they can beat anyone when they're playing at this level.

"We got Joe Burrow," Tyler Boyd said. "As long as we got Joe Burrow he's gonna put us in a position to win."

Burrow completed 24-of-39 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns against the Steelers. The Bengals' offense moved the ball up and down the field, which included touchdown drives of 92 and 93 yards.

"That was awesome," Burrow said. "One of my favorite wins since I've been here. A lot of adversity. AFC North game. Bad weather, cold, windy. We fought through. We found a way to win."

