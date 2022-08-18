Bengals Bites: Mike Hilton Has Big Day, La'el Collins Returns And Other Notes

Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton had two interceptions on Thursday.

He tipped a pass from Burrow that was intended for Tyler Boyd on a slant route. Hilton caught it with his left hand after tipping the ball with his right hand and returned it for a touchdown.

Hilton's second interception was a sliding catch deep downfield. Burrow was under pressure and just flicked the ball deep downfield.

Overall, Burrow played well, but Hilton had a great practice.

The star quarterback got Hilton back when he found Tee Higgins for a red zone touchdown late in the session.

The Bengals' defense forced four interceptions overall, with Allan George and Jalen Davis also taking the ball away. Brandon Allen and Jake Browning both threw interceptions.

George made a great play in coverage against Jack Sorenson. He caught the ball while he was still on the ground.