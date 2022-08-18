Bengals Bites: Mike Hilton Has Big Day, La'el Collins Returns And Other Notes
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow participated in 11-on-11s for a second consecutive day on Thursday. He made some nice throws, but Mike Hilton was a thorn in his side.
Here are some quick takeaways from Thursday's session.
Mike Hilton Robs Burrow
Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton had two interceptions on Thursday.
He tipped a pass from Burrow that was intended for Tyler Boyd on a slant route. Hilton caught it with his left hand after tipping the ball with his right hand and returned it for a touchdown.
Hilton's second interception was a sliding catch deep downfield. Burrow was under pressure and just flicked the ball deep downfield.
Overall, Burrow played well, but Hilton had a great practice.
The star quarterback got Hilton back when he found Tee Higgins for a red zone touchdown late in the session.
The Bengals' defense forced four interceptions overall, with Allan George and Jalen Davis also taking the ball away. Brandon Allen and Jake Browning both threw interceptions.
George made a great play in coverage against Jack Sorenson. He caught the ball while he was still on the ground.
Carman Out
Jackson Carman tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Giants unless he tests negative on Friday and Saturday.
It's a blow to his chances of winning the starting left guard job. Rookie Cordell Volson took all of the first-team reps on Thursday and has gotten the bulk of them this week.
La'el Collins Update
Right tackle La'el Collins was back on the practice field after missing the past two sessions. Monday was a rest day, but he missed Wednesday due to a personal matter.
Collins was on the field and participated in individual drills. He also went up against Sam Hubbard in 1-on-1s during the team period.
The 29-year-old still hasn't participated in the team portion of practice (11-on-11s).
Zac Taylor was asked if he was hoping to see Collins in 11-on-11s next week against the Rams.
"Yes. We'll just take it day to day and see how it goes," Taylor said.
Logan Wilson the Star Kicker
Wilson buried a 33-yard field goal at the end of practice. He also made multiple attempts before practice with Evan McPherson and Darrin Simmons watching.
"You never know when you're going to need an emergency kicker," Taylor said. "There's a lot of things you have to plan in place for. You can't invest time in it every day. You just have to pick your moments when you get guys reps and you never knew."
Taylor added that he wouldn't have Wilson play in the preseason just to kick. The star linebacker might not be active in any of the three exhibition games.
The Bengals don't plan on playing any of their starters this week in New York. That could continue next week against the Rams.
