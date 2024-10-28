Bengals Defensive Veterans Recognize Hole They've Dug Entering Back Half of 2024 Season
CINCINNATI — Defense has been optional for the Bengals against good teams this season, leaving little sand in the hourglass to figure out that side of the ball entering November.
Veteran pieces like Mike Hilton and Sam Hubbard gave their thoughts on the latest 37-17 blitzing by an opposing offense.
"It's a little surprising," Hilton said about how the unit has performed. "Obviously, it's not gonna be like that every week, sometimes one side has picked up the other. And eventually, you have to come together as one to win games that we haven't done that. So we're sitting at 3-5, with everything still in front of us but something got to change we've got to find ways to win."
Hubbard has been a part of hot Bengals teams in the past, but you gotta get hot to stay hot. Something Cincinnati has shown zero signs of sparking through eight games.
"We put some good games together, and this is obviously not up to our standard," Hubbard said. "We got the Raiders coming in here next week. We got to get a first home win. We haven't won a game here, and that's our focus, but this one we got a lot to fix. Got to watch the film and band together, silence the noise outside, and by no means is our season over. Been in this league long enough to know you can claw out of holes like this."
