Bengals Enter Week 10 6.5-Point Betting Underdogs Against Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals opened as 6.5-point betting underdogs on the road this Thursday, but that Ravens betting projection has tightened a bit to six points at most sportsbooks. The total is set at 52.5 points.
Cincinnati is 5-3-1 against the spread this season after covering on Sunday against Las Vegas, meanwhile, Baltimore is 5-4 ATS after their 41-10 domination of the Broncos.
The Bengals can get back in the mix for the AFC North with a win and firmly in the mix if Pittsburgh loses to Washington a few days later. Even if Pittsburgh notches a seventh win, Cincinnati still has two games against them to erase that gap.
