Bengals Facing One of 10 Worst Net Rest Edges During 2024 Season

The travel schedule makers did not take it easy on Cincinnati.

Russ Heltman

Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon greets
Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon greets / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — The Bengals get a much easier slate of opponents compared to last season, but the NFL did them zero favors on the path to playing all 17 of their opponents.

Warren Sharp notes the Bengals have the worst prep and rest schedule of all NFL teams in the 2024 season.

Sharp notes that the Bengals play three short-week road games:

  • Week 4 in Carolina on a Sunday after a Monday night game Week 3
  • Week 10 in Baltimore on Thursday after a Sunday game Week 9
  • Week 15 in Tennessee on Sunday after a Monday night game Week 14

They are the only franchise to play three short-week games this fall, after being one of three teams subjected to that many last season.

All in all, Cincinnati has the sixth-easiest schedule by projected betting win totals, but their net rest edge is -2 (#9 worst). Check out the full look from Sharp here.

