Bengals Injury Report: Game Statuses Released For Chargers Matchup

Cincinnati can ill afford to lose this game.

Russ Heltman

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) blocks as Carolina Panthers linebacker Charles Harris (40) rushes in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) blocks as Carolina Panthers linebacker Charles Harris (40) rushes in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals look like they'll have Tee Higgins (quad) back on the field for the first time in weeks on Sunday night. He does not have an injury designation entering the Chargers contest.

Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) has a murkier path to playing after logging one limited practice this week. He is questionable, along with B.J. Hill (knee), and Trey Hendrickson (neck). Hendrickson is traveling separately from the team due to a personal matter but is expected to play.

Check out the full game status report below:

OUT: Charlie Jones (groin),

DOUBTFUL: Joe Bachie (hip)

QUESTIONABLE: Brown, Hendrickson, Hill

