Bengals Injury Report: Latest on Orlando Brown Jr.'s Health Entering Weekend
CINCINNATI — Not much movement on Cincinnati's injury report today after the second practice of the week. It's a long shot Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) plays on Monday night after missing another practice.
Sheldon Rankins is also still fighting his illness that's lingered for weeks now. Check out the full report from Cincinnati and Dallas below, including Amarius Mims (ankle) and Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) logging full sessions:
DID NOT PRACTICE: Brown, Rankins, Logan Wilson (injured reserve)
LIMITED: Tee Higgins (rest), Charlie Jones (groin),
FULL: Josh Newton (ankle), Joseph Ossai (thumb), Drew Sample (ankle), Cody Ford (back), Joe Burrow (right wrist), Chase, Mims
